August 3, 2022

Take a deep breath before you see what Sofia Vergara looked like at 15 years old

Lane Skeldon August 3, 2022

Sofia Vergara, a Colombian actress and model, winner of four SAG Awards, has been nominated for a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and 7 other SAG nominations, plus 6 other awards and 15 other nominations. She came to prominence at the end of the 1990s, co-hosting two shows on the US television network for Hispanic audiences Univision; But without a doubt it was her distinctive Latin accent when speaking in English and the wonderful construction she made for her character Gloria in “modern family“This made her a popular culture figure. Vergara She has remained so beautiful all her life, she brings her beauty with her Adolescence.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofia Vergara She was discovered by a talented scout on a Colombian Caribbean beach and hired as a model for a Pepsi ad that was a hit in her home country. Then she became one of the most sought-after models in Colombia. Vergara He always uploads photos to his official Instagram account where he has a back and forth with his followers totaling 26.3 million. In 2009, she started playing the role of Gloria Delgado Pritchett in the TV series modern familyThanks to this role, she is considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television.

