Take a deep breath before you see what Sofia Vergara looked like at 15 years old

Sofia Vergara, a Colombian actress and model, winner of four SAG Awards, has been nominated for a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and 7 other SAG nominations, plus 6 other awards and 15 other nominations. She came to prominence at the end of the 1990s, co-hosting two shows on the US television network for Hispanic audiences Univision; But without a doubt it was her distinctive Latin accent when speaking in English and the wonderful construction she made for her character Gloria in “modern family“This made her a popular culture figure. Vergara She has remained so beautiful all her life, she brings her beauty with her Adolescence.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofia Vergara She was discovered by a talented scout on a Colombian Caribbean beach and hired as a model for a Pepsi ad that was a hit in her home country. Then she became one of the most sought-after models in Colombia. Vergara He always uploads photos to his official Instagram account where he has a back and forth with his followers totaling 26.3 million. In 2009, she started playing the role of Gloria Delgado Pritchett in the TV series modern familyThanks to this role, she is considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television.

last July 10 Sofia Vergara He turned 50 and celebrated in style with friends and family at his home in the United States. The person responsible for giving life to Gloria V “modern familyShe showed that in addition to being one of the hottest Colombian actresses in the world, she also knew how to shine not only because of her great talent, but also because of her incredible beauty, which according to her latest post on her official Instagram account. Instagram, since Adolescence And managed to maintain it now at the age of fifty.

Take advantage of TBT in social networks Sofia Vergara He uploaded a picture to his official Instagram account pictures of him Adolescence, when he was 15 years old. In this way it becomes clear that the interpretation of “modern family“She carries her beauty wherever she goes, and this has been a constant in her life, and although the years have passed, she is still as beautiful as she was when she was a teenager.

In the pictures you can see Sofia Vergara With a green bathing suit all decorated in fuchsia. This drove his more than 26 million followers who filled his Instagram profile crazy from an actressmodern familyThousands of cheerful comments and congratulations. In the caption of the post uploaded to his Instagram account Sofia Vergara He wrote: “#tbt Barranquilla the 80’s #14yrsold”, remembering his years Adolescence.