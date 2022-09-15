September 15, 2022

From New York, Curvy Zelma teaches style to plus-size girls with a pink look

Lane Skeldon September 15, 2022 2 min read

zigzag Zelma I travel to New York In the United States, and from there he was surprised by his striking appearance, as he was seen walking in the city streets with pink look with what Style chair for girls gave a large sizeShe showed that she is a real fashion designer.

Zelma Sheremethe real name of the co-driver and singer, who is remembered for her participation as a presenter on “Viva la tarde”, has established herself as a fashion icon for women. Curvy or plus sizeBesides being an example of self-love and confidence.

Zelma glows in a sparkly dress and falls in love

The businesswoman, who turned 31 last August, also sparkled with her thousands of fans Instagram and Facebook With the perfect view to highlight its beauty, because it shines from a city New York with with total look pinkwhich was definitely crowned the queen of elegance.

Curvy conquered the net in a tight mini dress. Photo: IGcurvyzelma

Pinky Vibes. Instagramreceiving dozens of cheerful comments and thousands of likes.

in the pictures, Zelma Shereme He was dressed in a modern, youthful outfit in which he combined a tailored suit with high-waisted trousers, a long jacket below the hips, a silver-tone shirt studded with diamonds, and to complement the outfit, dark glasses and a bag in the same range of colors.

Curvy, who was also a participant in “Survivor”, is gaining more and more followers every day on the networks, through which she shows off her best clothes and teaches styleBecause, without a doubt, she has established herself as one of the most prominent fashion designers on digital platforms such as InstagramWhere he has 733,000 fans.

Zelma Cherem radiates the most glamorous looks. Photo: IGcurvyzelma

It’s not the first time Zelma She sparkles with a touching look, because in other photos that can be found on her nets, she can be seen wearing all kinds of clothes in great style, from the most serious mini skirts, or mini dresses, to party dresses that exude beauty.

The hostess and influencer has already positioned herself as a style icon for Big size for girlsWhich makes it clear that size and fashion are not in dispute, which is why she is admired and admired by thousands of her fans who constantly praise her and show her support in the face of criticism.

