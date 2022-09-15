Discover the special guide to the reconciliation between Karol G and Anuel AA

Anuel AA It has been one of the names that has been heard lately. Whether it is because of his divorce, it has not yet been finalized, with Yailin most popular Or because he is associated with several women with whom he has shared a love life and held his reputation. The truth is that it is now mentioned again in the same sentence as Carol J.

There are many rumors that I have heard about the relationship between Anuel AA s YilinHis followers noticed an unusual distance between the two. The reason why it was said that they decided to end their days together. Part of the arguments some curious people have about these releases, is that they no longer follow each other on social networks and never post content together again.

Related news

In the middle of taboo, the name Carol J For a new relationship with who was her boyfriend until last year, after many romantic relationships. One detail, not a minor one at all, is that La Bichota has never deleted the photos of each of their social networks.

If there is any evidence Anuel AA Indirectly participated in sending that Carol J through their social networks. Many people’s laughter associated with the laughter of Puerto Ricans can be heard by Colombian followers. Seconds later, the singer confirmed that she would end the video call because she had become uncomfortable.

This situation is unexpected between Carol J s Anuel AA It is credible evidence for curiosity that the former couple will meet each other again and could be in the process of reconciliation. However, neither party has confirmed – or denied – this possibility.