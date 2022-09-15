La Nación / Shakira’s unexpected reaction to being questioned about Pique’s new girlfriend

Colombian singer Shakira is a constant target of the media after her split from her ex-partner, soccer player Gerard Pique. Days ago, when Waka Waka’s translator arrived at Barcelona airport, she was intercepted by the press and questioned about her opinion of the new love life of the father of her children with her friend Clara Shea.

The 45-year-old singer was engaged to some fans at the said venue, when Europa Press cameras approached Barranquilla. And the journalist began to question the singer: Hi Shakira, how are you? The reporter said, then the Colombian was asked a question about the relationship of the new football player.

“How do you deal with Gerrard while allowing himself to see him with Clara? He soon included her in his circle of friends, what do you think that Gerard no longer hides her, and that he took Clara to all the places he used to go with you, ”the journalist questioned. In the middle of the press approach, the 45-year-old singer went for a shot, without initially smiling in front of the cameras, and very elegantly, kept silent before the harassment of the Spanish press.

Read also: Mortero Bala enjoyed Coldplay show in Rock in Rio from VIP chest

Shakira arrived in Barcelona after a trip to London, and the artist arrived with a casual view of the aircraft lounge. Although she did not comment on Pique’s new girlfriend, she was happy and uninterested in the footballer’s new emotional situation. Even before he got dirty from the airport, he said once inside the car: “Bye,” goodbye to cameras,

Although the questions of reporters remained unanswered, Shakira’s position in the midst of the questioning was echoed in many news portals, and even the short clip went viral in the digital village. At the moment, it is known that the football player, who was in an 11-year relationship with the singer, in addition to sharing two children, publicly shared his girlfriend, Clara Shea, explaining in the media that he had “re-made” his image. life.

Might interest you: The cute girls’ reaction to seeing themselves represented in the new The Little Mermaid trailer