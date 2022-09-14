The action movie that Netflix has brought back, runs for 2 hours and is so furious

The streaming giant continues to add huge hits to its catalog of movies and series.
Netflix It continues to add products to its catalog which quickly become favorites of the users of the platform. This is the case hennaa movie, although its release date was in 2011, has been recovered and today is all the rage.
The action movie that Netflix brought back: Runs for 2 hours and is so angry
henna It is an American production that lasts 1 hour and 51 minutes and has a dramatic plot and unmissable thrill. It was directed by Joe Wright and released in 2011.
The film tells the story of Hanna, a young woman who was raised by her father, a former CIA agent, in a remote part of Finland. Her father sends her on a secret mission, which takes her to Europe and North Africa, and during the journey she will have to escape from agents and thugs who obey the orders of a ruthless spy.
Hanna Extract, the American production that has become popular
Raised in seclusion and trained to be a killer, teenage Hanna dreams of a normal life. But when he gets out of the bunker he becomes a target for the CIA.
Most Watched Netflix Actors
- Sawiris Ronan
- Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett
- Tom Hollander
- Olivia Williams
- Jason Fleming
- Alvaro Cervantes
- Mark Soto and Michelle Dockery
- Jessica Barden
- Vicky Cripps, Paris Arrowsmith
- John MacMillan
- Tim Beckman
- Paul Berchard
- Christian Malcolm
- Jimmy Beamish
Hanna’s official announcement
