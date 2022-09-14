September 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The action movie that Netflix has brought back, runs for 2 hours and is so furious

The action movie that Netflix has brought back, runs for 2 hours and is so furious

Lane Skeldon September 14, 2022 2 min read


The streaming giant continues to add huge hits to its catalog of movies and series.

Netflix It continues to add products to its catalog which quickly become favorites of the users of the platform. This is the case hennaa movie, although its release date was in 2011, has been recovered and today is all the rage.

The action movie that Netflix brought back: Runs for 2 hours and is so angry

henna It is an American production that lasts 1 hour and 51 minutes and has a dramatic plot and unmissable thrill. It was directed by Joe Wright and released in 2011.

The film tells the story of Hanna, a young woman who was raised by her father, a former CIA agent, in a remote part of Finland. Her father sends her on a secret mission, which takes her to Europe and North Africa, and during the journey she will have to escape from agents and thugs who obey the orders of a ruthless spy.

henna

Hanna Extract, the American production that has become popular

Raised in seclusion and trained to be a killer, teenage Hanna dreams of a normal life. But when he gets out of the bunker he becomes a target for the CIA.

Most Watched Netflix Actors

  • Sawiris Ronan
  • Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett
  • Tom Hollander
  • Olivia Williams
  • Jason Fleming
  • Alvaro Cervantes
  • Mark Soto and Michelle Dockery
  • Jessica Barden
  • Vicky Cripps, Paris Arrowsmith
  • John MacMillan
  • Tim Beckman
  • Paul Berchard
  • Christian Malcolm
  • Jimmy Beamish
See also  Nyurka shines in a blue beach dress

Hanna’s official announcement

henna

game

henna


Don’t miss anything

Receive the latest TV news and more!

Suspension

It might interest you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Yailín, Most Popular Anuel AA mentions what he’ll miss from her when they’re not together

September 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

5 photos of Ninel Konde showing her physical change before and after surgery

September 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Carol J spreads excitement and falls in love with everyone on the networks

September 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Google has lost the appeal against the standard EU fine: it will have to pay more than 4 billion dollars

September 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The action movie that Netflix has brought back, runs for 2 hours and is so furious

September 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Required: How about $150,000 worth of $1 bills? Dollar in Argentina | Tdex | Revdly | | Answers

September 14, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

News – UPNA enters the Leiden classification, the world’s most famous bibliometrics

September 14, 2022 Zera Pearson