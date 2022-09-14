The action movie that Netflix has brought back, runs for 2 hours and is so furious

The streaming giant continues to add huge hits to its catalog of movies and series.

Netflix It continues to add products to its catalog which quickly become favorites of the users of the platform. This is the case hennaa movie, although its release date was in 2011, has been recovered and today is all the rage.

The action movie that Netflix brought back: Runs for 2 hours and is so angry

henna It is an American production that lasts 1 hour and 51 minutes and has a dramatic plot and unmissable thrill. It was directed by Joe Wright and released in 2011.

The film tells the story of Hanna, a young woman who was raised by her father, a former CIA agent, in a remote part of Finland. Her father sends her on a secret mission, which takes her to Europe and North Africa, and during the journey she will have to escape from agents and thugs who obey the orders of a ruthless spy.

Hanna Extract, the American production that has become popular

Raised in seclusion and trained to be a killer, teenage Hanna dreams of a normal life. But when he gets out of the bunker he becomes a target for the CIA.

Most Watched Netflix Actors

Sawiris Ronan

Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett

Tom Hollander

Olivia Williams

Jason Fleming

Alvaro Cervantes

Mark Soto and Michelle Dockery

Jessica Barden

Vicky Cripps, Paris Arrowsmith

John MacMillan

Tim Beckman

Paul Berchard

Christian Malcolm

Jimmy Beamish

Hanna’s official announcement

henna



