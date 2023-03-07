Cancer, horoscope for March 7, 2023: You will find the solution you were looking for

As your horoscope tells us, Cancer; The Full Moon in your third house will bless you with the inspiration you need to find a way to overcome the obstacles you have been unable to overcome and that have kept you stuck.

Today’s forecast

The Moon in the 3rd awakens your creative mind to find alternative ways that will allow you to reach your goal faster and more effectively fulfill your obligations with less effort.

love

Getting excited about impossible love will get you nowhere. Don’t use your love life to evade what’s really important in your life right now, which is working to ensure a good financial future. Later there will be time for love.

health

Your health overflows thanks to the grace of Jupiter, but do not waste this energy in hustle and bustle, take advantage of it in implementing your projects and those initiatives that will continue over time, giving you financial and emotional stability.

job

The intense work period that begins comes with great challenges that you will not be able to overcome if you try to do everything on your own. You must trust your team and know how to ask for help before you find yourself overwhelmed.

money

Take advantage of the mental clarity of the day to make good investments and put your resources where they will bring the most profit. You will have the necessary insight to identify unprofitable companies that will generate more losses than profits.

Your weekly horoscope from February 6 to 12: Loosen your tongue See also 5 photos of Irma Miranda that show why Miss Universe is so devoted and follows in the footsteps of Andrea Meza

couple expectation

Today you will find a perfect person for you, who will be a foreigner or a person with great knowledge of subjects that will blow your imagination. Take the opportunity and explore the path that fate offers you.

Compatibility

Love: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Friendship: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Work: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Sexual energy: high