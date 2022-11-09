From behind, La Mala Rodríguez flips over the net in a risky swimsuit

Bad Rodriguez He caused an uproar among his millions of fans with a video in which it shone backwards. in your official account InstagramThe Spanish singer shared a small clip in which she was seen leaving the pool and flaunting her graceful silhouette in dangerous swimwear with black turned on the network He left little to the imagination, stressing that it is one of the most beautiful platforms.

Maria Rodriguez Garrido, the actress’s real name, originally SpainShe became one of the most internationally recognized performers, known for her talent on stage, but also for being one of the women who Grids captivate with their revealing outfits, perfect for showing off their sensual and provocative side As revealed in his recent publications.

La Mala Rodriguez dazzles in swimwear

“bad”As she was known in the international artistic community, she published pictures on the Meta platform in which she was seen wearing a daring outfit that stole looks and sighs, since swimwear The high waist allows her to show off her curves and all her beauty, and the charm of her 1.4 million fans, who showered her with compliments and praise.

Spanish singer She attracted millions of followers with her appearance, because on other occasions she showed her graceful form She showed that she’s not afraid to show off in revealing outfits and that she’s ready to defy the limitations of networks, showing off as much of her skin as she did in the last video she shared on Instagram. Instagram in which it appears backwards And get out of the pool.

On this occasion, Rodriguez did not use any phrases to accompany the clip, but left some monkey emojis covering his face, a post that has already received more than 88,000 “likes” and thousands of comments with phrases such as: “Awesome ‘body’,” ‘How it gave me that warmth’ “Awesome as usual!! “,” Bella!! “,” In Love “,” The Back “,” The Beautiful Mermaid “and” I prefer you to drink coffee in the morning”, among many others.

La Mala Rodríguez shines with her looks. Photo: IGmalarodriguez

Bad Rodriguez She can be seen on her networks, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, with the most daring outfit, as confirmed by her recent posts on the Meta platform, which has millions of followers, who never miss an opportunity to fill her with messages. With hundreds of emojis of hearts, love faces and flames, to remind her how beautiful she is.

Born in the province of Jerez de la Frontera, in the city of Cadiz, southeast Spain, “La Mala” showed an interest in music from a young age, but before achieving success on the stage she had to take on other jobs, such as waitress, aerobics teacher and cleaning agent, however, Her great talent and originality made her today one of the most famous Spaniards in the world.

The singer has a great body. Photo: IGmalarodriguez

Read on:

From the beach, La Mala Rodríguez triumphs in a low-cut black bikini

From the back, La Mala Rodríguez raises the temperature with transparencies