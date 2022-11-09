Jennifer Lopez teaches us how to wear a lingerie dress to show off the perfect butt in winter

Jennifer Lopez captured us On this occasion, he designed a Lingerie dress It is perfect for buttocks look perfect, Plus an enviable silhouette, so get inspired with this perfect outfit to wear during winter or in Christmas holiday. We love how it looks!

When we thought that having a file Sensual and enchanting ambiance It was only possible with red clothes, lately Translator on the earth It reminds us that there are other clothes that can help us in this task, so we recommend that you refashion her clothes It will flatter your natural curves.

JLo designs the best dress to look long and fluffy at Christmas dinner

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared a photo in which she modeled satin dress with mailNeckline on the backAnd transparencies and fall very normal. Her appearance is an example of how good she is simple clothes Because it is usually a synonym for elegance.

JLo designs the best dress to look tall and slim at Christmas dinner. Photo: IG

Jennifer Lopez’s relaxed 10-year hairstyle

If you want to give it away this festive season informal atmosphere To the party dress, our recommendation is that you choose low arches With some loose hair and a little natural curly hair Just like JLo did. Remember that this season Merge styles This contrast will be fashionable.

With what shoes to wear a lingerie dress to look long?

Hey, can you design a model Lingerie dress what gives perfect buttocks Jennifer Lopez’s style? We are ready to combine it with plaid tall boots, ankle boots Or the shoes we like the most, because the advantage of these clothes is that You can see it well with All shoes.