From bed, Karol G raises the temperature with risky photography

since forever Carol J She was one of the most important artists, not only in terms of music but also in fashion and trends. That is why the look she wore at the last event she attended was the subject of the press in different parts of the world: a black denim outfit with ripped pants and a skinny jumpsuit.

Carol J He attended the night his friend and colleague, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, opened a restaurant in Miami. The Pretty Eyes singer teamed up with nightlife mogul David Grotman to open Gekko, an artist-style upscale Japanese steakhouse.

“We chose Miami because I spend a lot of time here and its culture reminds me of my home,” Bad Bunny said at the event where he took several photos with the “El Makinón” translator. But the Colombian, having imposed a trend with her appearance, again restarted the networks with a new photo on her official account on Instagram. Instagram.

He wrote: “How nice it was that you were here.” Carol J In an overhead photo where she is seen from above lying on a bed, covered only with a white sheet and her red hair. The post on the tiny cam network exceeded 2 million likes just minutes after it was shared.

The post also received more than 30,000 thousand comments very quickly. American blogger James Charles wrote, “Oh my God, I’m gay and I’d love to be there.” “What God does when he is happy” another fan commented, but the message that caught the most attention was that of the Colombian instagramer who follows closely Carol J: “more is more”.