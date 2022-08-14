This was the unimaginable day that Don Ramon and Luis Miguel acted together

Ramon Valdes was a Mexican actor and comedian, remember he played a character Mr. Ramon In the comic seriesChavo 8Valdes has acted in more than 50 films, alongside his brother Tintin, Pedro Infante and Cantinflas, among others. Although few would imagine she was the same Luis Miguel who should act with him. The 1940s and 1950s represented the golden age of Mexican cinema, a period of splendor in the cinematography of this country, however, it did not benefit much from Valdes. In addition to his forays into the cinema, he also made his living from simple crafts.

This is what a charismatic translator is Mr. Ramon He has worked with great stars, although it is not known that he has worked with them too Luis Miguel. The singer and music producer is considered one of the largest and most successful artists in Latin America due to his wide range of musical styles. The artist has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Incredibly, on a certain occasion, the actor who played Mr. Ramon in the series”Chavo 8‘, joint filming with Luis Miguel. Everything is due to the fact that in 1984, the TV station implemented various programs dedicated to a particular singer so that he could show his new songs through video clips.

in time Luis Miguel He was the most popular singer in Mexico so he was chosen to make these videos. To further his show, Luis Miguel was involved a little in comedy, so it was decided to invite him Ramon Valdis.

actor “Chavo 8“Playing the pirate who taught him Luis Miguel The job of each pirate. While the actor who played Mr. Ramon I taught him that Luis Miguel Being a pirate, he also scolded him, which reminded viewers of his method of reproach”Chavo 8“.