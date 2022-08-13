August 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

She was a famous actress, she starred alongside Lucero and Victoria Ruffo, but she died in oblivion

She was a famous actress, she starred alongside Lucero and Victoria Ruffo, but she died in oblivion

Lane Skeldon August 13, 2022 2 min read

Maria Elena Coppola Gonzalez, better known as Mariana Kar She was a Mexican-Argentine actress, who devoted most of her career to film and television. The actress left the scene with famous artists such as bright Star s Victoria Ruffoalthough his career did not reach the level of theirs.

In the cinema, Kar She belonged to the group The New Wave’s Deadly Women, and made her debut in 1969 in the movie “Corazón feliz” by Palito Ortega. Then the artists returned together in the film “How beautiful my family is!” In 1980. The actress continued into the 70s in the picaresque film genres, in “La noche del robo” and “Escalofrío” and police films such as “It Happened at the Boarding School”. In addition to working with bright StarAnd the marianna He also participated in “La madrastra”, a Mexican telenovela produced by Salvador Mejía for Televisa in 2005. Victoria Ruffo and Cesar Evora.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Bad Bunny’s Bugatti collides at the full opening of his restaurant

August 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Front and front, Karol G dazzles in the mesh with a full denim look

August 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They reveal the identity of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend: Clara Chia Marti

August 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

She was a famous actress, she starred alongside Lucero and Victoria Ruffo, but she died in oblivion

August 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

A science program for girls is making a difference in our society

August 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Bad Bunny’s Bugatti collides at the full opening of his restaurant

August 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Argentina seizes Venezuelan cargo plane held in Buenos Aires at US request | International

August 12, 2022 Winston Hale