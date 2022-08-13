She was a famous actress, she starred alongside Lucero and Victoria Ruffo, but she died in oblivion

Maria Elena Coppola Gonzalez, better known as Mariana Kar She was a Mexican-Argentine actress, who devoted most of her career to film and television. The actress left the scene with famous artists such as bright Star s Victoria Ruffoalthough his career did not reach the level of theirs.

In the cinema, Kar She belonged to the group The New Wave’s Deadly Women, and made her debut in 1969 in the movie “Corazón feliz” by Palito Ortega. Then the artists returned together in the film “How beautiful my family is!” In 1980. The actress continued into the 70s in the picaresque film genres, in “La noche del robo” and “Escalofrío” and police films such as “It Happened at the Boarding School”. In addition to working with bright StarAnd the marianna He also participated in “La madrastra”, a Mexican telenovela produced by Salvador Mejía for Televisa in 2005. Victoria Ruffo and Cesar Evora.

In 1982 in “Argentina Televisora ​​Color”, Mariana Kar She starred in the TV series “Rebelde y Solitary” by Sergio de Sico along with Raul Taipo, playing the role of a fashion magazine manager. In 1984, she starred in the telenovela “Tramposa” by Delia González Márquez with actor Pablo Alarcón. During 1986, she was the antagonist of the Telenovela series “Venganza de mujer” and a co-star. Victoria Ruffo Also in 1987 he took part in two joint productions: “I want to die tomorrow” and “Como la Hydra”.

Between 1991 and 1993, marianna He presented his last works in Argentina in “Alta comedia” and “Grande, pa!” and “Es tuya, Juan” and “Hearts of fire”. In 1994 he settled in Mexico where he scored his first TV series with Mexican soap opera actresses such as Angelica Rivera in “La dueña” and “Benditalie”. The actress worked with bright Star In “Lazos de amor” and with Sylvia Pinal in “Woman, cases of real life”.

Source: Twitter

since then Mariana Kar He stayed in Mexico and later obtained Mexican citizenship. throws mate bright Star s Victoria Ruffo, was part of Carla Estrada’s productions, among which are “Porada” and “Passion”. The actress who forged her career in Mexico passed away in 2016.