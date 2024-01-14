France welcomes the “democratic practice” in Taiwan's elections

France congratulated voters and candidates in the elections in Taiwan for their “practice of democracy,” while calling in a statement to “respect the status quo.”
“We send our congratulations to all voters and candidates who participated in this democratic exercise, as well as elected officials,” the French Foreign Ministry said, without mentioning pro-independence president-elect Lai Ching-te by name.
“We reaffirm the critical nature of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, call on all parties to respect the status quo, and look forward to the resumption of cross-Strait dialogue,” the statement added.
China considers Lai, who won the presidential election on Saturday, a promoter of “separatist activities” and a “serious danger” to China-Taiwan relations.
