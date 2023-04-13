Fort Lauderdale is experiencing severe flooding as record rainfall hits parts of South Florida

(CNN) — Ana Torres-Vasquez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s forecast office in Miami, told CNN that the historic rain in the Fort Lauderdale area was a “1 in 1,000-year event or more.”

Between 508 and 635 millimeters of rain is similar to what the area could receive from a heavy hurricane over one day, Torres-Vázquez explained.

“This amount of rain in 24 hours is incredibly rare in South Florida,” Torres-Vasquez said.

According to the Meteorological Department, 355 to 508 mm of rain fell from Wednesday noon to Thursday morning. Some automated rain gauges reported more than 508 mm of rain and their accuracy will be reviewed.

“State climatologists will be reviewing precipitation data at the site today to determine if any records were broken in the state of Florida,” Luke Culver, a meteorologist with the Miami Weather Service, told CNN.

The 24-hour rainfall record for the state of Florida is 591 mm at Key Pone, set in 1980.

A 1 in 1000 year event can be described as a 0.1% chance of occurring in any given year (1,000 divided by 1).

Fort Lauderdale and South Florida Emergency

Heavy rain inundated Fort Lauderdale and parts of South Florida in a historic event Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. The rain triggered a flash flood emergency in Broward County, with one mayor calling the deluge “the worst flood I’ve ever seen.”

According to a Thursday morning update from the National Weather Service office in Miami, 350 to 500 millimeters of rain has flooded the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area since Wednesday afternoon.

“Although the heavy rains have ended, many roads remain closed,” the weather service said, adding that flooding is expected to continue.

Broward County has Under flood warning as of 8 a.m. Miami time, the Miami Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood emergency for central Broward County, Florida, including Fort Lauderdale. A flash flood emergency is the weather service’s highest flood warning.

Earlier, Fort Lauderdale was “experiencing severe flooding in many areas of the city,” the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department said on social media, warning people to stay off roads as vehicles could become trapped or submerged.

Flash flood emergencyThe highest level flood warning in effect for parts of South Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, expired Thursday morning.

“This is an especially dangerous situation,” the NWS warned. “Now get to higher ground! This is a very dangerous and life-threatening condition. Do not attempt to travel until you have left an area under a flood or evacuation order.”

Hollywood, Florida Mayor Josh Levy told CNN that “city crews are doing everything they can” to position bombs where possible and keep drains clear.

“We’ve had over 12 inches of rain since midnight, and it’s been steady,” Levy said. “The ground is already saturated, so there is extensive flooding across our city and across South Florida. Many roads are impassable. Many vehicles are parked and abandoned in the middle of our roads.

“I’ve lived here all my life. This is the worst flood I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Fort Lauderdale officials activated their emergency operations center and issued a local state of emergency declaration, saying in a statement early Thursday that the airboats and high-altitude bags were seized from the county sheriff’s office and Florida Wildlife Commission.

“Employees are evaluating park facilities and turning them into preparedness/reintegration centers for people affected by flash floods. We hope to open it as soon as possible,” said the city council. The town hall was “no power. We have reports of flooding on the first floor of the Transportation and Mobility (TAM) building.”

The city’s system is designed to absorb at least 3 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, but “over 12 inches has fallen in nearby areas. Service crews will be on hand to respond to flood reports and concerns.

Four tornado warnings were issued in the area on Wednesday.

Flooding affects major parts of Broward County

Officials are asking residents to avoid driving or traveling in Fort Lauderdale amid the storms.

“The police and fire departments continue to respond to calls for service.” The city of Fort Lauderdale said in a statement This Wednesday night. “Public works workers clean the drains and run pumps to reduce the water quickly. Efforts have been made to reduce traffic congestion through priority boards to help people leaving the city. Drivers are asked to stay off the roads and avoid downtown Fort Lauderdale until the water recedes.

The city said Wednesday’s flooding disrupted traffic and closed one tunnel.

“The Henry E. Kinney tunnel is closed. Please skip that section. “Weather conditions and rush hour traffic add to the problems in the city centre,” the city said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that it has been “inundated with non-emergency 911 calls related to severe weather” and urges residents to use 911 only for “genuine emergencies.” Company if a vehicle is stranded and not in an emergency.

Some local services will be closed this Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed due to flooding in the surrounding area and was expected to reopen at noon. Upgrade from the airport, and Broward County Public Schools announced the district will be closed this Thursday.

The company announced on social media that the Brightline train service has temporarily suspended its service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Rainfall in and around the Fort Lauderdale area Wednesday represented at least a 1-in-50-year rainfall event, according to a CNN analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rainfall statistics, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday exceeded 12 inches in 24 hours.

There may be more rain in some places. According to the latest flash flood emergency issued by the NWS in Miami, up to 20 inches of rain could fall in some areas, corresponding to at least a 1-in-200-year rainfall event.

Preliminary 24-hour rainfall totals indicate that many cities and suburbs have been affected. As of Wednesday night, 282 mm of rain had fallen in Fort Lauderdale, 310 mm in Lauderhill and 354 mm in Tania Beach.

— CNN’s Brandon Miller, Robert Shackelford, Sarah Weisfeld and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.