This is the detailed US document against Pulido, the captured Saab associate

In a 25-page document, the Southern District Court of Florida established the crimes linked to the Colombian in the United States. Alvaro Pulido Vargas, Arrested in Venezuela this Tuesday, Related to corrupt activities Related to looting of state oil company PDVSA.

Polished, as EL TIEMPO revealed at the time, is what it’s really called German Enrique Rubio Salas And he was wanted by the DEA as the leader of the so-called ‘Bogota Cartel’; A $10 million reward was offered for his capture.

He is pointed out as the Colombian’s best partner Alex Sapp And the money business he looted from Venezuela, in which, according to North American courts, they kept part of the tokens from the gut. Nicolás MaduroExceeded 350 million dollars.

Pulido Vargas, along with his accomplices, says he will file a US court case It controlled several companies that received contracts from the state-owned Comercializadora de Bienes y Servicios del Estado Táchira (Cobiserta) and the Venezuelan Foreign Trade Corporation (Corpovex).) to deliver food and medicine to Venezuela.

According to the United States, one of the partners in the criminal conspiracy José Gregorio Vilma Mora, former governor of Tachira State (2013-2017) and now a powerful member of the Chavista legislature. The United States says Vielma Mora received at least $17,256,935 in bribes.

The billionaire heist began in 2015, when the network obtained contracts related to food production, import and distribution within a well-known and questionable program of the Venezuelan government. clap boxes, ‘Local supply and production groups’. Among the companies that controlled this business were Group Grand Limited and Azasi Food, which received millionaire state contracts.

In addition to Pulido Vargas, 57, and Vilma Mora, Pulido’s son appears in the file, Emmanuel Enrique Rubio Gonzalezand another Colombian, Carlos Rolando Liscano Manrique; The indictment also mentions Venezuela Ana William Lewis.

Officials indicate that if convicted of the five charges against them, they could be sentenced to a maximum of 100 years in prison.

This is how they would have moved the money

According to the U.S. charge, Pulido and other critics would have coped About 10 million boxes of food were imported and distributed in Venezuela under the Clap program. Prices for that business were raised proportionately And many foods were purchased in Mexico at much lower prices than quoted.

Pulito would have been important in illegal activities including Creation of companies and accounts in various countries for making bribe payments and money laundering. As part of their scaffolding, they used banks in the United States to hide money from illegal activities and give it the appearance of legitimacy. Therefore, the Colombian and his allies have open proceedings in that country’s courts.

The U.S. accuses him of “bribing Venezuelan officials, including those responsible for controlling and monitoring the contracts.” A complex laundering scheme to “distribute the proceeds” of multi-million dollar illegal activitiesViolates federal regulations.

The United States Justice Department alleges that between January and May 2018, “members of the conspiracy received transfers totaling 248,727,831 euros from Bundes State Bank through the accounts of Azazi Food, a company based in the United Arab Emirates.” Polished.

In that money, At least 10 million were defrauded in the US financial system: about 5.5 million dollars came to Florida.

Thus, the Nicolás Maduro regime, blocked by the US and the rest of the world for its anti-democratic nature, will use Pulido and his networks to sell gold and oil diverted from PDVSA.

This conspiracy, in which, according to federal justice, the regime is fully complicit, ironically today Pulido is captured in Venezuela. There he lived in great luxury and was protected by the authorities.

