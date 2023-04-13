Rats: New York already has ‘Ratzlayer in Chief’ | Society

Kathleen Corradi, director of the Rodent Abatement Program in New York. Bobby Kaina Galvan (AP)

The four million rats living in New York — one for every four residents, a calculation based on rather myopic estimates — have their hours numbered. As of this Wednesday, the city will have its first “director of the rat reduction program” in its history, Kathleen Corradi, a newly created seat on the municipal organizational chart due to her distaste for Mayor Eric Adams. Rats. Adams, and may add that any resident or visitor to the city, meets them daily with the same comfort as commuters on the subway car.

They are precisely not only in subways, but also in parks, in dog and children’s play areas or in the basement of buildings, not forgetting the warehouses of shops or the back rooms of restaurants. They are ubiquitous, and after several attempts by the city to get rid of them, Adams announced the appointment of Chief Rattschleier four months ago, with much fanfare. It would be a boss Sheriff Koradi, The New Rat Terminatrix. In announcing the job position, Adams, a Democrat, emphasized the “bloodthirsty” nature of the potential candidates.

The adventures of the New York rats are making a huge fortune on the Internet, and they say it’s nothing but the Big Apple. instagrammed of the world. A video of a rodent running down the stairs of a subway station with an entire pizza between its teeth went viral in 2015, much to the chagrin of the city’s tourism managers. “New York pizza may be famous for rats, but rats and the conditions that help them spread are no longer tolerated: dirty sidewalks, abandoned lots, or bare dug holes. [en solares y edificios en construcción]”, Koradi said in a statement.

Rats in the New York subway. Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

The new person in charge of New York’s desegregation is a former teacher specializing in waste management and will earn $155,000 a year, the newspaper said. The New York Times. Judging by the requirements of the position, Koradi musters intense drive, determination and killer instincts for “mass killing” of insects. According to a persistent urban legend, there are as many rats as there are residents of New York: almost nine million, so no one believes the more modest figure of four million. English novelist Charles Dickens had already complained about its proliferation when he visited the city in 1842.

The latest anti-rodent initiative is a municipal announcement to sensitize residents about taking out garbage late in the afternoon to prevent bags from piling up on roadsides. Containers in the basement of residential buildings are few and far between, and there are many plastic or mild brass trash cans that are very easy for bugs. In addition, closing restaurants during the most controlled phase of the epidemic left them without food, and the rodents developed particularly aggressive behavior, they continued: They would do nothing. It’s unclear whether Mayor Adams’ order to New Yorkers to avoid taking out trash during daylight hours has had any effect since it took effect on April 1.

The debate over whether it’s ethical or not to kill millions of rats in American megalopolises — ethics aside, some scientists believe it would break the chain of natural species — is gaining momentum, and Mayor Adams is accomplishing, if not ending, the rats. , yes, design the city according to your likes and dislikes. A staunch vegetarian—after being diagnosed with diabetes, she claims that the change in diet restored her health and vitality—, she founded what she calls her. Vegetarian Friday, as an experiment to introduce alternative foods. The former policeman is known for media conspiracies.