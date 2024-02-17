Travis Kelce Matches Taylor Swift's $100,000 Donation to Kansas Shooting Victims

American football player Travis Kelce He equalized this Friday $100,000 His girlfriend, the singer, donated it Taylor Swiftat Those who were shot dead The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade took place Wednesday.

Chiefs star Kelsey He donated through his foundation In support of a donation campaign opened on the GoFundMe website coordinated by the professional American Football League team and the United Way organization.

Thus, The player has also matched the amount donated by pop star Taylor SwiftIn his case who directed the donation to the family Elizabeth Lopez-GalvanA radio DJ of Mexican descent He was the only casualty of the event.

The shooting also started 22 people were injuredIncluding Lopez-Galvan's two children.

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the shooting Authorities announced Friday that he was being held at a juvenile detention center on charges of possession and use of firearms and resisting arrest.

Also, nine people were injured and three are in critical condition. There are two prisoners



The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Kansas CityAfter the celebratory parade of the local team, the Kansas City ChiefsFor his success Super Bowl vs San Francisco 49ers.

City Police Chief, Stacey GravesThis incident”A dispute between several persons“And added to it”Preliminary results of the investigation revealed no link to terrorists or violent extremists”.

The event took place nearby Union StationCentral Station in Kansas City, according to the local police department.

“Shots were fired near the garage, west of Union Station, and several others were woundedPolice said they arrested “two armed men”.

Battalion Chief of Fire Department, Michael HopkinsIt declined to comment further, saying only that more information would be released soon.

Kansas City police said they asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a nearby corner. Union Station.

The firing broke the festive atmosphere of the ceremony Valentine's DayChiefs fans celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

(with information from EFE)