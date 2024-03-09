March 10, 2024

A United Airlines Boeing 737 skidded off the runway in Houston

Winston Hale March 9, 2024 2 min read

Houston.- when passengers on a United Airlines flight were ejected The plane skidded off the runway Stuck in the grass on Friday morning Houston.

There were no injuries to the 160 passengers and 6 crew members, he said. United Airlines It is a statement. Video taken after landing showed the plane leaning to one side and one of its wings very close to the ground.

He Flight 2477 Arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, the plane landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8:00 a.m. and was heading toward one of the terminal gates. Boeing 737 Max 8left the runway, the Houston Airport System described in a statement.

Airport staff brought stairs to the plane and crew members helped all passengers get off safely, United said.

At this time, the airline is not saying what The reason the aircraft left the runway. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is already conducting investigations.

“All passengers have been bussed to the terminal and are receiving assistance from our team with their connections and other needs. “We are taking baggage off the plane and we will work to deliver their belongings to customers as soon as possible,” United said. “We will work with the NTSB, FAA and Boeing To understand what happened.”

Mike Allard, one of the passengers, told KTRK that upon landing, the plane heard a loud bang before tilting, startling everyone.

“It looked like we were going to go back. The plane was going a little bit faster and it was skidding. That's what I was looking at,” said Allard, of New Caney, Texas, northeast of Houston.

Allard, a pastor, said he was returning home to perform a funeral but had to ask someone else to do it because of what happened on the plane.

“I'm glad everyone is fine. “I think God was with us and protected us,” he added.

According to the airport authority, flights in and out of Bush Intercontinental Airport continued without interruption.

Another United flight lost a tire It took off from San Francisco on Thursday and later landed safely in Los Angeles, with no injuries reported.

