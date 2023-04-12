The United States has warned of tougher sanctions if Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship escalates its crackdown on the Venezuelan opposition.

Nicolás Maduro has threatened on several occasions to arrest Juan Guaido (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria).

Leader of Opposition last Sunday 2nd April Juan Quito Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship plans to issue an arrest warrant against him, while the purge of Chavista officials continues. This Wednesday, The US government has warned of tougher economic sanctions if the Savista regime steps up its crackdown on the opposition.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to the agency Europe Press While refraining from judging Quaido’s “authenticity,” he must be “aware” of information that could lead to his arrest. However, he made it clear The Joe Biden administration reserves the right to tighten sanctions If the dialogue process does not progress and oppression increases.

“We condemn the continued and widespread repression of Venezuelan opposition activists and figures,” stressed the US official, who warned Guaidé in recent days of an alleged plan by the Chavista dictatorship to stop him.

Washington will “check and adjust” its sanctions if Maduro “does not negotiate in good faith, fulfill his obligations or escalate the repression of political activists”.A State Department spokesperson insisted.

Quito denounced earlier this month that Venezuelan authorities were finalizing an arrest warrant against him under “one hundred percent false accusations,” a suspicion he may have repeated in several interviews, and he demanded stronger measures from society in response. International if it is finally carried out.

Four years after being recognized by much of the international community as Venezuela’s interim president, the leader of Voluntad Popular is one of the primaries the Venezuelan opposition will organize to choose its representative in the 2024 elections. He asserted his leadership in the National Assembly.

“I received from three different sources that Maduro is going to issue an arrest warrant against me.Based on false allegations. Perhaps against other people associated with the opposition,” the opposition leader said in a video message.

In a video posted on his social networks, Guaidó recalled being accused more than 30 times with false or forged evidence.

“Obviously the current allegation that they are trying to defraud at this time is related to the Monomeros company. They will revive lies that do not present any evidence. In fact, even if they want to end the company, we have kept it as a Venezuelan tradition. When the allegations arose, we investigated, ordered external audits, and the administration by the National Assembly. “Political responsibility is given”, assured Quito.

Guaidó warned that the Maduro regime plans to issue an arrest warrant against him



“They keep making up lies about me. They know very well that I have the reigns because we challenged them from day one; Because we’ve continued to defy them, and I’m going to keep going. They are trying to bully me into silencing their sites to divert attention after their scandalous confession. Confession of why the country is ruined and bankrupt. It has nothing to do with blockades and blockades, looting. Maduro was furious that he had been robbed and his own people had humiliated him. That is why he sends his people to persecute,” he added.

In his defense, opposition leader Chavista sent a message to the dictator: “Maduro I tell you straight: we will continue to fight for a free and democratic Venezuela. Enough of this harassment or intimidation to hold on to power. The people don’t want you, they want you out. And 2024 is coming, You also know very well that you don’t have any kind of electoral life. If we face you together we will defeat you easily. So take the opportunity to go to Cuba or Russia so that you can leave Venezuela in peace because if you arrest me the world will continue to see you: a dictator. know

Faced with the possibility of being detained by the regime’s security forces, Guaidó vowed that he would not leave the country: “Maduro wants to intimidate me into leaving the country. It will not happen.”

The Maduro dictatorship has repeatedly threatened to arrest Quito since the opposition leader was named Venezuela’s interim president after rigged 2018 elections in which the dictator declared himself the winner.

With information from Europa Press

