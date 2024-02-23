Trump also claims immunity in case of classified documents | International

Donald Trump Claims Immunity Again This time he did it in the case of classified documents found in an FBI search of his Palm Beach (Florida) mansion, Mar-a-Lago, after the former president improperly retained them. Trump is seeking immunity from accusations that he illegally withheld national security documents from decisions he made in his final weeks as president. The former president's lawyers have filed multiple motions to have the case brought before Trump-appointed Judge Eileen Cannon, who has repeatedly ruled in his favor.

The claim of immunity has already been made by Trump in the Washington case where he is being tried for his failed fraud attempt against Joe Biden regarding the results of the 2020 presidential election. Both Justice Tanya Sudkhan, who heard the case, and the Court of Appeal rejected the former president's immunity in very strong terms.

“Regardless of what immunity a sitting president has, the United States only has one chief executive at a time, and that position does not grant a life sentence,” Judge Sutgen said in the first instance. “For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump has become a citizen and has all the protections of any other criminal defendant. But any executive authority that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from this charge,” the appeals court's three-judge ruling said. “It would be a surprising paradox if the president, who has a constitutional duty to do so, is the only office that can challenge them with impunity,” they created.

Trump, however, has appealed to the Supreme Court and asked to freeze the case while the justices decide whether the former president is immune from prosecution for alleged crimes while in office. Jack Smith, the special counsel in charge of both the Washington and Florida cases, asked the Supreme Court to reject Trump's request and allow the process to move forward.

The former president has already managed to delay the process and avoid sitting on the docket in the middle of the Republican primaries. Judge Sutgen had scheduled a hearing for March 4, but Trump's sources forced him to postpone it indefinitely. Now, history may be repeating itself in a Florida court handling the Mar-a-Lago documents case, which has accused Trump of 40 felonies.

Whether Judge Cannon agrees or denies her, but Trump's attorneys appeal, the case will be delayed and will be held early after the originally scheduled date of May 20. The judge adjourned the hearing to March 1 regarding the trial schedule.

Trump, the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, wants to avoid being judged in the dock before the election. He could delay the cases and, if elected, order the dismissal of charges in two federal cases. If he is convicted in the New York trial and has a somewhat troubled time in the Atlanta (Georgia) trial, he may try to exonerate himself.

Briefs submitted by Trump's attorneys before Judge Cannon cite various reasons for the suspension of the case. In one of themThe appointment and funding of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith is said to be illegal. In another, it is indicated The charges conflict with another U.S. law related to the use of presidential records. Trump's lawyers have also requested that the case be dismissed because, in their opinion, the charges are too vague and therefore unconstitutional. According to another letter. They are seeking the file for due process violations and “selective and retaliatory” harassment.

Another petition alleges precisely presidential dispensation. “The allegations revolve around his alleged decision to designate records private under the Presidential Records Act (PRA) and to move records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago,” prosecutors note. Because the decision was made while Trump was still in office, they wrote, “this is an official act that is subject to presidential immunity.” Prosecutors described the claim for immunity as “frivolous” in an earlier response, pointing out that the alleged conduct occurred after Trump left the White House because he ignored requests to return the documents.

Cannon is giving prosecutors until March 7 to respond to the allegations, which already gives an idea that could help delay the process.

