COVID-19 has reported more than 32,000 new cases and 40 deaths in the last seven days in Puerto Rico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week identified Puerto Rico as one of the few jurisdictions in the United States. COVID-19.

Using the island’s scale of infection, the CDC has reported 32,108 new cases in the past seven days, with a positive rate exceeding 25% and 40 deaths reported. In addition, 45 new Govt-19s were admitted to hospital last week.

CDC breaks down social exchange into three levels: low (green), medium (yellow) and high (red). The map of Puerto Rico was painted red this Thursday, indicating a high spread.

In this situation, the CDC recommended the use of masks in closed areas, and that the country’s population and visitors should ensure that they have the Govt-19 vaccine updated. People with suspicious symptoms are also encouraged to get tested for the virus.

According to the CDC, vaccination rates in Puerto Rico are 86.5% for people five years of age or older. This week, the CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Board recommended a third booster dose of the vaccine, made by Pfizer, for children between the ages of five and eleven.

“In hospitals we are quiet, with some govt patients, but the positivity and incidence is very high. There is no doubt about that,” commented Dr. Miguel Cologne.

The epidemiologist noted that in recent weeks there have been a number of calls from suspected patients and those infected with the virus: take antivirals, undergo monoclonal treatment or wait.

Of the victims admitted to the hospital, the majority were elderly people affected by their children or grandchildren, he said. He said none of the patients he admitted to the hospital received a fourth dose.

“They are the ones who fall in the hospital, the most vulnerable,” he said.

In the affected youngsters, the symptoms he saw were stronger than the common cold and lasted for two to three weeks.