“Tendering for Greater Santo Domingo Metropolitan Train to Begin in July, Abinadar Announces”| Daily list

President Luis Abinader announced the tender for the construction in July this year.Metropolitan Rail of Greater Santo Domingo”.

The President took advantage of his presence at the US Chamber of Commerce to announce the formal launch of this work at the ‘America’s Business Future’ event.

He explained that New National Railway System It will be done through a public-private partnership tender.

The Greater Santo Domingo Metropolitan Rail in its first phase, he explained. is going John F. From Kennedy Metro Station to Charles de Gaulle with Maximo Gomez In the first extension.

It will then be integrated into an extension to Las Americas International Airport.

He announced that the work is scheduled to start For the first quarter of next year.

Along with this announcement, the state president released a summary of all the works undertaken by the central government, highlighting public transport, road and technical works.

He also cited the growth of foreign investment, the country’s economy and tourism.

Some questioned his modernization plans in the Dominican Republic and asserted that “they are unbelievable”.

“When I talked about the Pedernales-Cabo Rojo development project, there were doubts,” he said.

At the end of his speech, he expressed, “The best Dominican Republic is yet to come, and we are building it together.”