USCIS has announced a new way to expedite parole requests

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Persons seeking temporary stay in the United States for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit, i.e., A process known as paroleNow they can do it online. The goal is for them to submit their applications quickly to speed up the process. However, there are some restrictions to accessing this method.
Interested parties have an opportunity to present Form I-131 On digital platforms of the Immigration Service instead of sending it by mail. So, they go through the selection process and if applicable, they get special travel permit in advance. However, the online procedure is only valid for some:
You must enter the page to submit the form my.uscis.gov And create an accountYou will also have access It is described on the agency’s official page as “various functions including receiving updates on case status, accessing all notifications and uploading additional resources.”
however, There are also restrictions on people belonging to certain groups of foreigners. Those who cannot access the benefit of submitting the document online and must do so by mail:
Additionally, there are some caveats that applicants should take into account. Uscis promised that if someone from previous batches mails their form but doesn’t qualify, the application will be rejected. “We will not refund any fees you have paid”, warned the official statement sent by the company. On the other hand, if the applicant has queries on how to submit the online form, they can approach Official pages Ask for help from USCIS and avoid making mistakes that could lead to a negative response.
Nation
