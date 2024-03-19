For these reasons I am thinking of uninstalling WhatsApp from my iPhone

With over two billion monthly active users, WhatsApp It stands out as the most used messaging app across the world. Although it was initially designed as a secure app for communication between family, friends and businesses, the app has had its reputation compromised by the growing wave of scams infiltrating the app such as Messages Spam emails Which prompts users like me to question the security of the platform and even consider deleting WhatsApp from my iPhone.

Although the usefulness of WhatsApp for communicating with friends and loved ones is undeniable, the reality is that this app can also be a gateway to unwanted content. Below we analyze spam on WhatsApp and how we can defend ourselves against it.

Although there are security and privacy features like end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and two-step verification, WhatsApp It is not risk-free. Even with these built-in security measures, users should be careful, especially when they receive unexpected or unsolicited messages that may be fraudulent attempts.

Common scam strategies on WhatsApp

There is a 2022 Lloyds Bank report showing an alarming 2000% increase in phishing incidents in… WhatsApp. Tactics Phishing, for example, is evolving, and scammers are increasingly developing more sophisticated methods to deceive their victims. Here are some of the most common scams:

Impersonation scams : In this type of scam, criminals pretend to be loved ones in need of help, usually requesting urgent financial assistance.

: In this type of scam, criminals pretend to be loved ones in need of help, usually requesting urgent financial assistance. Verification scams Another very common type of scam is using WhatsApp's two-step verification feature to try to gain access to other user accounts, and trick users into sharing verification codes that they haven't actually requested.

Another very common type of scam is using WhatsApp's two-step verification feature to try to gain access to other user accounts, and trick users into sharing verification codes that they haven't actually requested. WhatsApp Gold scams– They promise access to an exclusive version of WhatsApp with advanced features, but contain an invitation link Malware Also this version of WhatsApp does not exist.

How to protect yourself from scams on WhatsApp?

Although no one is completely safe from falling into these traps, there are steps users can take to protect themselves. Below we show you what some of them are:

Two-factor authenticationEnabling this feature adds an extra layer of security to your accounts. Don't trust yourself too much: Be wary of unexpected messages, especially those asking for money or personal information. Identity verification: If you doubt the authenticity of the person sending you the message, ask specific questions or suggest a video call to confirm their identity. Avoid clicking on suspicious links– Do not click on links from unknown people, as they may contain malware. Sometimes it's better to delete the message before you get to it if you already know from what it looks like that it's spam.

What to do if you are a victim of a scam?

If you think you have fallen into a trap or you simply know that the messages you are receiving are a scam, it is important that you take the following actions:

Report the scam: WhatsApp provides the option to report suspicious activities directly from the app. Block sender– This prevents the scammer from contacting you again. At least temporarily.

WhatsApp's global popularity makes it an attractive target for scammers, seeking maximum reach. The ease of contacting users, once their phone numbers are known, facilitates the mass distribution of fraud attempts. As an iPhone user, I've always preferred using it iMessage also Signal Before WhatsApp. However, since there are still many people in my environment who continue to use this app, it is difficult for me to give it up completely. However, due to the large number of spam messages I have received in recent weeks, I am still considering uninstalling WhatsApp from my iPhone.