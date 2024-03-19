This is the new minimum age at which you can use WhatsApp starting April 11

WhatsAppLike other platforms Goal And other major technology companies are going through a series of necessary changes to adapt Digital Markets Law And the Digital Services Law in Europe. In the case of the messaging app, the most prominent of all is Compatibilitywhich will allow a WhatsApp user to communicate with another messaging app without anyone having to leave their own app.

Another change that WhatsApp has just announced is adjusting the minimum age to use the app and Meta will do that Their age will be reduced from 16 to 13 years Effective than the next April 11. The company has updated its support page to communicate the new terms of service and privacy policies that will take effect on that date for users in the European Union.

Therefore, WhatsApp will add “more information about the guidelines and policies we apply, which it describes.” What is allowed and what is not allowed on WhatsApp“, about the option to send WhatsApp messages to supported third-party applications and about some aspects Channels Such as rules, how content is reported, appeal decisions, and how WhatsApp recommends channels to users.

The change in age that accompanies these modifications follows a change 2018 Which led to an increase in the minimum age in Europe From 13 to 16, to now go in the opposite direction. WhatsApp justifies him in what he wants Standardization of this standard throughout the world.

What happens if the user does not have the minimum age required to use the messaging platform? Nothing yet. Today WhatsApp It does not use any age verification method So, even though it violates the terms of service, it usually has no consequences because it is not verified. But if you discover this non-compliance, you can Suspension of the affected account.

Now, although WhatsApp has not indicated anything in this regard, the Digital Services Law is clear in this regard. Large online platform providers, such as WhatsApp, “must take specific measures to protect children’s rights, Including age verification and parental controls, tools intended to help minors report abuse or obtain support, as appropriate. So age verification It should arrive sooner rather than later.