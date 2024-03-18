March 19, 2024

Artificial intelligence and astronomers have made a massive discovery in outer space

Roger Rehbein March 18, 2024
Illustration of a young supernova remnant millions of light-years away from Earth Image: Illustration created by NASA

Nearly 400,000 spiral galaxies and 30,000 ring galaxies have been discovered in archival data from the Subaru Telescope, thanks to artificial intelligence and amateur astronomers.

Galaxies display a wide range of shapes that reflect the history of individual galaxies. Datasets obtained from facilities such as the Subaru Telescope contain so many galaxies that astronomers cannot manually classify them all.

In a citizen science project called “Galaxy Cruise,” professional astronomers asked more than 10,000 volunteer citizen astronomers to make the classifications. But even divided among thousands of volunteers, classification still takes time, a Subaru Telescope statement said.

AI can make classifications quickly, but it first needs to be trained on a catalog of classification examples prepared by a human.

In this research, a team led by Rithem Shimakawa, an associate professor at Waseda University, trained AI on a set of 20,000 galaxies classified by humans as part of GALAXY CRUISE. The team then unleashed the AI ​​on 700,000 galaxies in the Subaru Telescope's dataset.

The AI ​​classified 400,000 of them as spiral galaxies, and 30,000 as ring galaxies. Although ring galaxies represent less than 5% of all galaxies, this research produced a large enough sample for useful statistical analysis.

