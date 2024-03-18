March 19, 2024

The iPhone will improve one of the big mistakes in photography thanks to this invention

Roger Rehbein March 18, 2024

Although the iPhone has a camera system that has improved a lot in recent years, that does not mean that it cannot fail at certain times. Due to the type of technology of the optics and flash systems, there are times when a photo is taken with the flash, a glitch in the photo occurs resulting in red eyes in the subjects. Apple has now filed a patent that promises to eliminate this. We're telling you!

It was a niche news outlet Apple clearly Which echoed the recorded document. The name of the patent is “Image Capture Systems Using Adjustable Illumination.” When red eye appears in photos, it is due to light projected by the flash system.

So far, all iPhone cameras feature the integration of a constant flash light system, which if it directly affects the human eye, eventually leads to a red-eye effect. But what happens if we play with Flash so that it can adapt? Lighting is key in many cases to get the best results. This is exactly where they can step in to correct the imbalance.

Apple's new system to eliminate red eyes

In the images they share of the document, a new layout of the Flash system is seen. Now we will find a phone that has a complete flash module, which will consist of the light source itself and Depth sensor.

In terms of the construction of the camera module, there is a design similar to that of the iPhone Pro model: an island with three lenses, but with the addition of a flash and a depth sensor.

But why is this last sensor necessary? The depth sensor of the iPhone's flash unit will indicate the distance and location we are from the person we want to take a photo of.

especially, It will focus on the person's face, and the position of their eyes. This way, once the device knows the distance between itself and the subject, it adapts the flash light so that it is able to capture the scene (and the person) but without emitting excessive amounts of flashes that will later eventually result in red eyes.

iPhone from the back

In general, the flash system will be able to determine not only depth, but the entire area of ​​a person's eye that falls within the light field surrounding the image. from here, By recognizing the light around the eye, the person's position and depth, a set of instructions will be generated that will translate into a dynamic flash light.which may change depending on the environmental conditions, when the photo is taken with the phone.

