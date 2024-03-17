An important new function has arrived in Google Maps, and this is how you can activate it – Teach Me About Science

Google Maps It has modified and simplified the way we move from one place to another, and with this new function they have developed it will make our journey easier. Read on as we tell you all the details.

Google Maps is a very complex application, it helps us locate places, gives us route options to travel to a specific location, whether by public transport, on foot or by car, gives us traffic warnings, and even allows us to discover unknown places. Another state or country with just one click.

But now they have developed a new function involving artificial intelligence that will allow us to customize our style and needs of our route, completely improving our navigation experience and here we tell you how to activate this innovative Google Maps function.

With this new function implemented with the help of artificial intelligence, Google Maps ensures that our navigation experience is facilitated and the ability to enter the map to optimally identify roads, buildings and properties in an immersive way.

This new update will allow you to take the road in an immersive way, identifying buildings or enclosed spaces and crossing them.

This will allow users to know the entrances and exits of the property, which will save them time and make it easier for them to find their way inside the building. It also promises immersive itineraries before you start your journey, as well as simulations of potential traffic and weather conditions, which will completely revamp your transportation when choosing one route or another.

This new function, which includes artificial intelligence, will allow you to directly ask for reviews of restaurants, shops, tourist attractions and other locations. Likewise, you can ask for recommendations of activities to do in the city you are in or intend to visit.

It will also provide you with options similar to what you are looking for, based on recommendations and photos from all users.

Likewise, it will have a Chatboot where you can ask questions or simply allow yourself to be guided by the follow-up questions it automatically poses.

This new function will allow you to have greater control over the locations you are in and your track history, and you will be the one who chooses what you want to save in the cloud or if you need a backup, in addition to activating or deactivating this function when needed.

The developers of this new immersive Google Maps function, with the help of artificial intelligence, state that these changes will occur gradually over the following year 2024. However, there is still no specific date for its launch.

For now, we only have the new update available on Android devices, incorporating 3D cities to deliver an optimized and more relevant experience for where you're driving.

In addition, it has a small rectangular box that tells you the weather conditions for the following hours: temperature, weather, and air quality, in addition to letting you know whether it will rain or snow.

To access this function, simply update the Google Maps app and it will appear automatically.