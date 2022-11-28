For Iker Casillas, Memo Ochoa could have done more in goal for Messi

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/27/2022 19:56:39

Iker Casillasthe historical source of Real Madrid and world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010, He admitted that Guillermo Ochoa could have done more for Argentina’s first goalThey won 2-0 against Tricolor in Group B stage Qatar World Cup 2022.

“In the end it was greatA shot that surprised us all. When I saw that it was a goal, I wanted to see the play repeated many times. True, Guillermo Ochoa is a bit aheadYou are not experiencing this goal yet. I think that With a step or two the ball would not have entered it Against Mexico,” he told Fox Sports.

Although El Tri has shown some occasions of good play He was surprised by what happened on the field against Poland. Targets still not appearing for Aztec mix. Casillas realized what the problem with the tricolor was When faced with Albiceleste.

“That’s right Argentina winning 2-0, however I see Mexico as poor in their desire to reach the opponent’s goal. I didn’t count any chances to score, except for the free kick that was stopped by “Depo” Martinez and nothing else. The point was to show that they have no problem against the Argentinian national team, but in football itself I saw nothing at all.

Tricolor will play his future In Qatar 2022 next Wednesday against Saudi Arabia.