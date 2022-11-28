Great match! Serbia and Cameroon draw three goals and are still alive in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Serbia and Cameroon, who lost their matches in the first date of the tournament Globalismwhich tied on Monday in Doha (3-3), in a duel full of suspense and return, leaving the two teams alive in the championship.

Serbia, which debuted with defeat and a bad game against it Brazil (2-0) f Cameroonwho lost in their baptism against Switzerland (1-0), stayed one point with one match left in Group G.

Brazilians The Helvetians, who own three units, meet on Monday in a game where the winner will seal their ticket to the last 16.

The day did not start well for Cameroon. A few hours before the start of the match, it was known that Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, the goalkeeper of Inter, had been removed from the team, for sporting or disciplinary reasons.

Game summary

The match ended with an entertaining match between Serbia and Cameroon.

GOOOOOOOOOL CHOUPO-MOTING! The Bayern Munich striker equalized in the 66th minute.

Cameroon goal! Vincent Aboubakar put the opponent to Cameroon after a wonderful goal against the Serbs in the 63rd minute.

Cameroon begins to approach the goal of Serbia, and the Africans seek to retreat and try to restore the game they started with a win.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO to Serbia! Aleksandar Mitrović set the third goal for the Serbian national team, and they already took advantage of two goals.

The second half of the match between Serbia and Cameroon started. The Africans are one goal behind and have 45 minutes to turn the game around.

The first half of the game ends. The match went with the advantage for the Serbian team.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO to Serbia! The Serbs turned the game around in less than 3 minutes of play. Milinkovic-Savic He was the creator of the second goal for the Serbian national team in the 48th minute.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO to Serbia! Strahinja Pavlovich He headed in a free kick and managed to put it into the corner of Cameroon’s goal in the 46th minute.

Selection serbian She was closer in the first 40 minutes of the match, but it wasn’t enough to open the scoring. after a goal CameroonSerbia started attacking more with five minutes remaining.

Cameroon joooal! Charles Castellitto opened the scoring in the match after a corner kick in the 29th minute. This was Camarín’s first goal in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The game between Africans and EuropeansThe duel started with great force and two teams went out to search for victory. In the first ten minutes came Serbia’s first dangerous game since then Alexander Mitrović Shot in the post

Cameroon decided to cancel the registration A goal keeper the address Andre Onanawithout an official explanation, for the game on Monday of Globalism–2022 Against Serbia, who will continue uncounted in the 11th without their top scorer Dusan Vlahović, he is physically weak.

A source from the group explained, “Onana has been separated from the group, and we are complicating our lives a bit.” Cameroon national teamexplaining that the Inter Milan goalkeeper will be replaced in the match by Davis Ibasi, who plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia.

game data

They will play for the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup Finals. They will star in one of the unpublished crossings in the history of the competition.

They have a confrontation before world Cup Qatar 2022. He scored 7 goals in the previous meeting between Serbia and Cameroon in a friendly match

International, played on 5 June 2010, at Partizan Stadium in Belgrade. There, it won against Serbia Cameroon 4-3 (Milos Krasic, Diane StankovicNenad Milias and Marko Pantelic; Pierre Weibo x2 and Eric Maxim Chubu Moting).

Cameroon will have 16 duels against my representatives UEFA In the world Cup of football. The African national team has lost its last 5 matches against European teams and has gone 12 matches without winning against its rivals in the European Football Association (3PE-9PP). His only win against a team from Europe was against Romania With a double by Roger Milla in Group B in Italy 1990 (Gavriel Balent scored the opponent’s goal for the Romanians.

Confirmed lines

Cameroon: Devis Epassy – Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai – Martin Hongla, André Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kundé – Bryan Mbeumo, Toko Ekambi, Choupo Moting (Captain).