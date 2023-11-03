Food publications. Food footprint

Pictures of the different exhibition areas.

Eating is a basic human need and an expression of pleasure and lifestyle, where sustenance is a resource which in turn means consuming resources. Food production has a strong environmental impact and faces new challenges posed by the effects of the climate crisis. The current food system follows different trends, and what is eaten and how it is done has a cost: for the economy, the human body, the environment and the climate.

Ensuring access to food and making it durable, tasty and affordable has always been a goal of technological innovations. The main goal now and in the future is to enhance the sustainability of the global food system.

Artificial intelligence to plan the purchase process

The Science Park presents the temporary exhibition: “Food Prints. “Food Imprint.” Through interactive experiments and multimedia installations, some of the scientific and technological advances currently being developed in this regard are demonstrated: Robots capable of monitoring soil health and plants; Irrigation systems with Drones reduce the use of pesticides Prevent damage to crops or Artificial intelligence to plan the purchase process Reducing waste.

It is organized in Six areas And Four areas to think about:

1. What do we eat? Can I afford it?

2. Is it healthy?

3. Where does it come from?

4. What does it contain?

5. Who cooked it?

6. Is it still good?

7. Test Lab

8. Drop zone

9. Educational workshop

10. Discussion space

The “Food Prints” are produced by the Technische Museum in Vienna (Austria) and modified in Granada by the Science Park and are part of International Cooperation Exhibition Project “Sustainable Future” It is promoted by the park itself, the Technisches Museum in Vienna (Austria) and the DASA Museum in Dortmund (Germany).

The exhibition is funded by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology – Ministry of Science and Innovation.