Flag Day returns on the street

After the break imposed by the next epidemic Saturday 7 May 2022 he is back Flag Day on the Street To the Santa Margherita Garden in A Coruña. 35 centers From A Coruña, Arteixo, Betanzos, Cambre, Carral, Coristanco, Culleredo, Miño, Ortigueira and Ribadeo, bring the activities and experiences they have been preparing for months to invite citizens to discover, learn and play with science, during 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

They will also be present in the many garden Entities and institutions associated with scientific activity Such as the University of Coruña, which partners with the Faculty of Science, the Faculty of Civil Engineers, the Strategic Association of the Center for Advanced Research (CICA), the Information and Communications Technology Research Center (CITIC), and the President of EMALCSA-UDC. or the Oceanographic Center of A Coruña, the Biomedical Research Institute of A Coruña: the CellCOM Group and the Microbiology Group, the Astronomical Association Ío, or Bricolabs, among others.

And it will be as usual Open day at the Coruñeses Science Museums. Entry to Casa de las Ciencias will be free, although for planetarium sessions an invitation must be received at the door, which will be distributed half an hour before each session. in it Fishbowl and the a house It will be necessary to reserve tickets to enjoy this open day. Reservations can be made for as of Wednesday 4 May at the links above.

The twenty-sixth day of science in the street Organized by The A Coruña Science Museums – A Coruña City Councilwhere I work for MundoReal ™ and the Society of Friends of the House of Science and EMALCSA-UDC كرسي chair. have cooperation from Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology – Ministry of Science and Innovation.

Looks like the weather will come along, so come on. It’s a very good plan for Saturday.

