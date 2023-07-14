July 15, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Feed shares a series of photos and Karol G dies of love

Feed shares a series of photos and Karol G dies of love

Lane Skeldon July 14, 2023 2 min read

Long term love! The Colombian singer could not resist and posted an upsetting message to her lover.

The sparks between Karol G and Feed (Ferxxo) They cannot be denied. The couple surprised again on social networks with a post made by the interpreter of “Ultra solo”, “Yankee 150” and “La Bichota” who did not take long to respond.

The Colombian singer is in Spain performing a series of shows, so she’s as far away from G as she is in Los Angeles, busy promoting her new single, “S91.”

You may be interested: San Salvador is looking for its queen for the August festivities

However, they took some time to annoy their followers with some messages. Some papers in Europe from an account @employee and the @employee 🌟,” Feid wrote in a recent Instagram post, while captioning a series of photos, where he can be seen enjoying the atmosphere.

It didn’t take long for Carol to comfort him and show him that he missed him so much. “Those pictures are so rich and the distance doesn’t combine more than,” she captured.

Photo: Non-commercial illustration image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CupiW3XIUPT/

Followers of both stars also responded: “❤️ It’s official when I come back”, “I see Carol’s comment 😭🔥”, “💚💚💚💚”, “I am here noticing those compliments he gives @employee to @faid 📝😅 “,” are some texts that can be read, and the post has already exceeded 1 million “likes”.

back to home

See also  Tony Costa reveals strong details about her separation from Adamari Lopez: "I left the house"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

From bed, Chiquis Rivera looks heavenly in a white bodysuit

July 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

WWE Smackdown Report 7/14 – Jey Uso attacks Sikoa and Heyman; Asuka defends against Belair

July 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Consuelo Duval fulfilled her dream as an actress (it wasn’t Hollywood)

July 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will adopt ultra-fast charging borrowed from electric vehicles

July 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Acropolis of Athens closed for the second day due to the heat wave, which reached 43 degrees Celsius

July 15, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

How to Apply for Family Reunification Parole?

July 15, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Tips to make your car’s turbo last longer

July 15, 2023 Zera Pearson