Carol G’s mother’s crying response to ‘S91’ video: ‘God bless her’

before launching his new phone Single titled “S91” The pizza singer shared with her millions of followers through her Instagram account TikTok is a very special and intimate moment he had with his mother, Martha Navarro.

Carol J. Video record for Her mother’s reaction when she saw the official video for ‘S91’, the last single from the album Mañana ser bonito, In the pictures you can see Albaiza’s very emotional mother and although she tries to cover her face, her voice can be heard broken.

“God bless me, my mother,” are the words of the woman while talking to her daughter after watching the video of the new success, which Carol J herself confirmed that this song “It’s meant for me, forever!!

In the video posted on TikTok, El Pisa confirmed that this is a very private video for several reasons, including: “1. There is no better feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them to react like that.

@employee This video is special for so many reasons… 1. There is no better feeling for me than knowing that my family is proud of me and that my music can cause them to react like this. 2. My mom took us to school all our lives and taught us Psalm 91 to pray after leaving the house every morning (she said they were holy words of protection), when she saw that something she had taught me since I was little was included in the song, tears didn’t take long. 3. I am grateful to God and life for giving me a family that has supported me, believed in me from the beginning and is still with me today, together we celebrate the many beautiful things that happen to us. Trust in your children, in your family, in your friends, this is the biggest motivation and the most important ingredient for the success of any dream. S91 has the message of celebration, of pride, of love, of overcoming, of calling… feelings… I just want you to actually see it. NOTE: YOU LET ME UPLOAD THE VIDEO AFTER ALL – I LOVE YOU MAMA I LOVE YOU PAPA… THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING A PART OF THIS!!!! ✨ pdta2: The video and song announce something to be prepared for everyone 🖤 MSB.BS 🦈 ♬ original sound – Karol G

Likewise, confirm it The title of his song “S91” relates to various aspects of his life, Because this psalm has always accompanied her: “My mother took us to school all our lives and taught us Psalm 91 to pray after leaving the house each morning (she said they were holy words of protection), when she saw that something she had taught him since I was little he included it in the song The Tears Didn’t Wait.”

Likewise, he expressed his gratitude to God, as the words of the hymn refer to the verse of this psalm, which says: “For a thousand shall fall on your right hand, and ten thousand on your left, and nothing shall befall you,” affirming. That his simple message contains a message of celebration, of pride, of love, of overcoming, of inviting (…) so many beautiful feelings.”

Followers responded to the posting of the video where Al-Baiza’s mother was seen crying, affirming: “Everyone is crying together,” “What a beautiful family,” “We always know where this great woman comes from, we love you,” among others.

