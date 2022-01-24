January 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Fed Expects To Tighten Monetary Policy From March, Goldman Sachs Expects - El Financiero

Fed Expects To Tighten Monetary Policy From March, Goldman Sachs Expects – El Financiero

Zera Pearson January 25, 2022 1 min read

Economists at Goldman Sachs see a risk that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will tighten monetary policy at its meetings beginning in March, a more aggressive approach than the financial group currently expects.

The company’s analysts, led by Jan Hatzius, said in a weekend briefing to clients that they currently expect Fed rate hikes in March, June, September and December, and for the central bank to announce the start of reducing its balance in July. .

They stated that inflationary pressures mean “risks tilt slightly to the upside from our baseline,” and there is a chance that Fed officials will act “at every meeting until the inflation picture changes.”

This raises the possibility of another increase or an early announcement of the balance in May, and more than four increases this year. We can imagine a number of potential catalysts for a shift to rate hikes in back-to-back meetings.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues met this week amid expectations that they will signal a willingness to raise interest rates from near zero in March.

Among the possible catalysts for tighter monetary policy is another rise in long-term inflation expectations, or another inflation surprise, Goldman Sachs economists said.

They indicated that they were already concerned about inflation expectations due to the effect of the omicron variable and continued strength in wage growth.

See also  Bezos' ex-wife donates $2.74 billion to charitable causes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The solution to the global chip shortage?: Intel will build ‘one of the world’s largest semiconductor factories’

January 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Communications Bureau reports on gradual changes to 3G networks in Puerto Rico | technology

January 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

You found a $3 million lottery prize in your spam folder

January 24, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

Fed Expects To Tighten Monetary Policy From March, Goldman Sachs Expects – El Financiero

January 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Galilea Montejo will be her “jealous mother-in-law” who opens her heart in Hui

January 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The independent University of San Luis Potosi UASLP launches the Scire platform, a vehicle for scientific and technological dissemination

January 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The two names that have already been traded to replace Santiago Solari

January 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis