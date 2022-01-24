January 24, 2022

The solution to the global chip shortage?: Intel will build ‘one of the world’s largest semiconductor factories’

Zera Pearson January 24, 2022 2 min read

And the “mega-site” of manufacturers will require an investment of about 100 thousand million dollars.

The American company, Intel, to manufacture integrated circuits announce On Friday, the company plans to build two new “state of the art” chip plants in Licking County (USA), which would represent “the largest single investment by the private sector in the history of [el estado] Ohio”.

Factory construction anticipates an initial investment of more than 20 billion dollars It is expected to boost production to address the shortage of advanced semiconductors needed for “Intel’s new generation of innovative products.” Also, from the company they identified that they would allocate an additional $100 million to creating a talent pool and promoting research programs in the region.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of the company, stressed that the investment will help build a more resilient, advanced semiconductor supply chain and ensure reliable access in the future.

“Small town”

The manufacturers’ “mega site” could require about $100 billion in total over the next decade, and would be “one of the largest semiconductor factories in the world.”

In its initial phase, the plant will create 3,000 in-house jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, as well as a “broad ecosystem” of partners and suppliers. “Building a huge semiconductor site is like building a small city that generates a vibrant community of support services and suppliers,” said Kivan Esvarjani, Intel Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations.

It is estimated that the construction of factories will begin at the end of this year, while production will start at that time 2025.

