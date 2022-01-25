January 25, 2022

Walmart analyzes its store sales in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras

Zera Pearson January 25, 2022

The supermarket chain announced, through a statement, to its shareholders and the investing public in general that it is considering strategic alternatives with respect to its operations in these three countries.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica has announced that it is considering selling its stores in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras, among other strategic alternatives such as potential joint ventures, partnerships, strategic alliances or other transactions, according to a statement shared by the company via its website. ..

Guilherme Loreiro, CEO and CEO of Walmart de Mexico and Central America, said in the statement.

“As we seek to prioritize our resources and accelerate our ecosystem in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico, we believe there may be attractive opportunities for further growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, which could be better accommodated under a different structure,” he added.

The document states that, although the company is in the process, all operations of Walmart de México y Centroamérica will continue as normal.

Walmart stimulates the local economy with $5.5 million in purchases from SMEs

“As it has always done, the Company will continue to comply with all of its obligations to its customers, partners, suppliers and all stakeholders,” the statement from January 24 adds.

At the end of its statement, Elkara said that “the company does not guarantee that the operation will lead to a transaction. It concludes that “Wolmex will inform its shareholders and the investing public in general in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws and regulations.”

In El Salvador, Walmart has six supermarkets that provide hundreds of direct jobs and are fed by local suppliers, particularly in fruits, vegetables, seafood, and more. The multinational company arrived in the country in 2005 and since then it has continued to expand its operations.

In Central America and Mexico, the company has more than 864 stores.

