June 25, 2022

Fatburger and Buffalo Express to open restaurants in Puerto Rico | Aharon

Zera Pearson June 24, 2022 1 min read

Puerto Rico will, for the first time, have stores from the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express chains.

The restaurants, out of Los Angeles, California, will open in Puerto Rico after parent company FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. to an agreement to bring in 10 sites over the next five years. Concepts Restaurants LLC is leading negotiations to bring in Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express.

said Taylor Wedderhorn, Director of Development at FAT. brands. “Quick-service concepts continue to gain popularity in Puerto Rico, and we’re excited to be able to debut on the island with a partner like Encontros Restaurants,” he added.

Fat Burger is an establishment in the Los Angeles, California area. The fast food restaurant was established in 1947 and is known for its variety of burgers. It has the ability to customize their hamburger with different types of accessories, such as french fries, sweet potatoes and handmade onion rings. They also have the Impossible™ burger, veggie burgers, and turkey and chicken sandwiches.

For its part, Buffalo’s Express has a menu that focuses on chicken wings. They serve it with or without the bones, along with a variety of sauces.

