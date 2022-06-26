June 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Costco sued for cruelty to animals

Costco sued for cruelty to animals

Zera Pearson June 26, 2022 2 min read
Bulls and roosters, animal rights hubs in Mexico 6:19

(CNN Business) – In 2019, Costco opened a $450 million poultry processing plant in Nebraska to produce millions of basic $4.99 Kirkland rotisserie chicken.

It was an unusual move for a retail company, but it was a sign of how valuable roast chicken is to the Costco business. The company has sold them for $4.99 for over a decade, less than most competitors, and uses them as a selling point to attract customers to stores. Costco sold 106 million cooked birds last year.

But Costco now faces a lawsuit from two shareholders alleging the company and its top executives violated animal welfare laws and, in the process, breached their fiduciary duties. The lawsuit questions how far Costco has gone to keep its staple cheap.

The lawsuit states that “Costco neglects and illegally abandons its chickens,” Presented this month in Seattle. The lawsuit says the company’s directors “caused, [son] He knowingly and intentionally ignored the obvious signs of continued costco chicken mistreatment.”

Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

As part of the operation, Costco has recruited farmers in the area to raise poultry that will be shipped to a processing plant in Nebraska.

But the lawsuit alleges Costco intentionally bred these broilers too large to defend themselves on factory farms and that “disabled birds are slowly dying from starvation, injury, and disease.”

It follows accusations from another animal rights group about Costco’s treatment of its chicken.

In 2021, Mercy for Animals filmed secret scenes of injured chickens in a crowded factory on a farm. led video for a story Written by a prominent New York Times opinion columnist, “The Ugly Secrets Behind Costco Chicken.”

See also  Communications Bureau reports on gradual changes to 3G networks in Puerto Rico | technology

In response to the article, Costco defends its treatment of animals She said she adheres to the standards set by the National Chicken Council, a trade association.

But Costco’s practices could hurt demand for rotisserie chicken, cause lawsuits, and damage the company’s reputation.

“As more consumers learn about the mistreatment of Costco chicken, the benefits that can be gained from using loser rotisserie chicken to drive customer traffic and purchases… will disappear or be greatly diminished because consumers’ preferences do not buy illegally or unethically manufactured products. Beat the allure of “cheap” chicken.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

How true is car oil spoiling?

June 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Fatburger and Buffalo Express to open restaurants in Puerto Rico | Aharon

June 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cuba Airlines current baggage policy to Cuba

June 24, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Garay Sanatorium celebrates 70 years of holistic medicine

June 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Want him on the Portland Trail Blazers? Damien Lillard and his controversial post with Kevin Durant

June 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How true is car oil spoiling?

June 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This was the strange confrontation between Carol J and her Colombian husband

June 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon