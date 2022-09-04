Farewell to online lessons in the first course of medicine in a completely natural state

In a forced march, the post-virus normality still prevails in Spanish medical and nursing colleges, whose students will leave in the 2022-2023 school year a large part of the restrictions that they have been prolonged since the beginning of the pandemic. Among them, from Mandatory mask, which in this new academic year which is about to begin, will remain voluntary despite the fact that the universities themselves advocate its responsible use. Remote stratification will also become a thing of the past, because if the virus allows it, then face to face It will be full again next week.

Mandatory use of a mask was a remnant of the virus restrictions that were still in place for the past year. However, the stabilization of infections and hospitalizations as a result of the virus prompted the central government to do so Make regulations more flexible Last April, when the Cabinet approved the imposition of the mask only in health places and on public transport.

If there is a file development of infections It does not lead to a new wave of large proportions, and the faculties of medicine and nursing will recover face to face, so that remote layers become a source of urgent need. Yes, the centers have adapted their protocols to allow affected students the ability to use this type of tool so that they do not stray from the course.

Places to study Medicine and Nursing in Spain

The end of restrictions in universities also accompanied by a Increase in the number of places Offered to study medicine degree. As mentioned by medical writing, For the 2022-2023 academic year, 7,445 jobs are availableWhich is an increase of 147 compared to last year.

The Community of Madrid is the autonomous community offering the largest number of places, with 1564 places, followed by Catalonia (1194) and Andalusia (1039). On the other side are Galicia, Asturias, Extremadura, Cantabria and the Balearic Islands, which have only one medical school and did not exceed the barrier of 360 places.

On the other hand, Spain’s universities offered 13,721 elderly care places. Catalonia is the community with the highest number of posts (2,399), followed by the Community of Madrid (2,161) and Andalusia (2,052).