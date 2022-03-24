March 24, 2022

Eza Gonzalez was surprised by the drastic change in her appearance

One of the things that Eza Gonzalez You know how well it works and that is to stand out on the red carpet you are wearing. The Mexican actress always shines wherever she goes, but this time she experimented with a somewhat risky look from the past few months.

isa He tapped the London premiere of his new movie, ‘Ambulance’, to create a stir by bidding farewell to the iconic dark brown to show off. platinum blonde hairthe color has never dared, until now.

After the celebrity expressed her versatility in terms of style with a look full of glamor and elegance, the celebrity decided to go two steps forward and not just impress. in a blue dress Too tight, he did it with platinum which contrasted even more with his outfit.

Isa shows off her new look
Photo: Instagram

Burberry’s dress with a wide neckline and crystal detailing accentuates the Mexican silhouette, which he paired with Jimmy Choo heels and Bvlgari jewelry, including a pair of diamond earrings.

isa She caught the eye as she walked the blue carpet in this sapphire-colored dress. The Mexican was happy with her appearance by playing with her and pretending like the Hollywood star she had become.

The serious hair color that Isa wore on the blue carpet of ‘Ambulance’ in London.
Photo: Instagram

a few hours ago, The actress wasted style Attending the premiere in Berlin, Germany, of this film directed by Michael Bay and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdel-Mateen.

Her choice for that night was a black strapless dress. and asymmetric design by Del Coeur, an event that He still had dark brown hair.

Eza Gonzalez at the premiere of “Ambulance” in Berlin.
Photo: Instagram
