March 24, 2022

El Chavo del Ocho returns to the screen next to Eugenio Derbez

Lane Skeldon March 24, 2022 1 min read

Mexico City. – El Chavo del Ocho will return to the screen to star alongside Eugenio Derbez in the launch of the new “Latino Como Tú” campaign.

During the DishLATINO commercial, titled Íconos, the character El Chavo will be shown leaving television to speak with the Mexican actor.

said Alfredo Rodriguez, Vice President, Center for Latin Excellence at Dish Network.

Through Deepfake, a technology that uses artificial intelligence to alter a person’s face and alter facial features, DishLATINO has replaced the face of an actor impersonating the face of Roberto Gomez Bolaños.

To implement this campaign, Grupo Chespirito worked together to use the image of El Chavo in its advertising and promotion.

said Roberto Gomez Fernandez, Producer and CEO of Grupo Chespirito.

The commercial will be launched as part of the qualifying match between Mexico and the United States for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

