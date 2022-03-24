Jennifer Lopez showed off her tonsils in a sheer olive green dress at the IHeartRadio Music Awards. | Photo: EFE

With great elegance and style, the Diva from the Bronx She looked amazing and even showed her tonsils with her Sheer olive green dress In the I HeartRadio Music Awardswhere he received a special award for his successful career in music, film and television, after more than 30 years of experience.

He is clearly excited, but above all grateful, Jennifer Lopez took to the stage I HeartRadio Music Awards To receive the award praised by his fans, the audience present, and above all his daughter Amy Muniz And her boyfriend is a Hollywood actor, Ben AffleckWho looked at her with eyes of pride and love.

For the important moment, the translator of great successes like change the moveAnd the Jenny from the buildingAnd the ready tonight And the Love costs nothingamong others, has introduced herself as the singer who is, elegantly, but at the same time revealing olive green dress By Stéphane Rolland, who left little to the imagination, and made her flaunt her charm thanks to sheer diaphragms and a pronounced neckline, right down to the navel.

after trends from this season, Jennifer Lopez She combined what’s trendy in clothes, with her sheer one-sleeved tulle dress, with the color of the moment also highlighting her beautiful binyon skin and dreamy hair with light blonde streaks.

For her famous winked look dress Versace In a green printed chiffon from 2000, she wore Messika jewelry, as well as luxurious Wild Moon earrings and rings by Danseurs Aériens and Exotic Charm.

“I appreciate this very, very much. I wish I could tell you that trophies are the most important thing to me, but that’s not true. And I don’t think I don’t appreciate shiny and sparkly things, because I do that! But that’s not what I care most about. I’m doing it for you Really,” he emphasized at the beginning of his letter.

“Thank you I can do what I love most in life and that’s the most wonderful blessing. It’s a gift and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who comes to a show, plays a song, watches a movie and follows me You are the ones who give me the opportunity to live a life I couldn’t even imagine when I was a girl I grew up in the Bronx.”

Stay with whoever sees you like Ben to JLo

While Jennifer Lopez She thanked her fans for being a part of her life and success throughout 3 decades of her career, of which she was not proud and enthusiastic, was specifically her boyfriend, a Batman actor, Ben Affleckwho was caught staring at her with an expression that melted everyone.

“You did this for me. You made this dream come true. I shiver! And I will always be grateful to each of you. And I will never forget it, I will never take it for granted. So I want to thank each of you.” For believing in me when others did not And even when I didn’t. Thanks for showing me who I really am.”

sure, Jennifer Lopez He wins after winning everything he does, and starting in 2021, his life cannot go better, because in addition to his success in his artistic career, despite the health emergency, he confirmed that “no harm does not come forever”, because after his controversial separation About a Major League Baseball player, Alex RodriguezTrue love smiled at him again.

Which is that despite his infidelity after infidelity with the former player, Jennifer Lopez She has met her young love, whom she was about to marry, and who today shares her life and children with her, and they are about to buy a mansion to live together.