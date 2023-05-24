Explosions, alert, news and more

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed this Tuesday in his morning press conference that the Popocatepetl volcano is emitting less ash.

“There is a situation that is not alarming from the volcano, its intensity has decreased, and the ash emitted by it is also less. Basically more towards Puebla, the rest of the states do not have ash rain, and we are watching day and night, that there is no warning AMLO,” he said.

The General Coordinator of Civil Protection in Puebla tweeted on Tuesday that it recorded a period of continuous volcanic activity on Monday night and that the possibility of ash fall is high.

Mexico’s National Coordination of Civil Protection also tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that ash was observed from the volcano this afternoon.

at 1:43 p.m #my longing A water and gas vapor explosion was recorded, with a low ash content, reaching 1,000 meters southeast of Puebla. We maintain a permanent monitor of volcano activity.

Millions of people in Mexico have been warned to prepare for a possible evacuation after increased activity of Popocatépetl, Mexico’s most dangerous active volcano, which has been spewing ash into several nearby towns since last week, according to authorities.

The National Coordinating Body for Civil Protection (CNPC) has issued a “yellow phase 3” alert for about 3 million people living in towns and villages surrounding the volcano.