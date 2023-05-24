May 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Explosions, alert, news and more

Phyllis Ward May 24, 2023 2 min read

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed this Tuesday in his morning press conference that the Popocatepetl volcano is emitting less ash.

“There is a situation that is not alarming from the volcano, its intensity has decreased, and the ash emitted by it is also less. Basically more towards Puebla, the rest of the states do not have ash rain, and we are watching day and night, that there is no warning AMLO,” he said.

The General Coordinator of Civil Protection in Puebla tweeted on Tuesday that it recorded a period of continuous volcanic activity on Monday night and that the possibility of ash fall is high.

Mexico’s National Coordination of Civil Protection also tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that ash was observed from the volcano this afternoon.

Millions of people in Mexico have been warned to prepare for a possible evacuation after increased activity of Popocatépetl, Mexico’s most dangerous active volcano, which has been spewing ash into several nearby towns since last week, according to authorities.

The National Coordinating Body for Civil Protection (CNPC) has issued a “yellow phase 3” alert for about 3 million people living in towns and villages surrounding the volcano.

See also  Anthony Fauci responds to the possible presence of the Omicron variant in the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Make jokes even in the worst moments

May 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

If you immigrate outside the United States, can you get Social Security?

May 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward
6 min read

This 24-kilometre long, $6.7 billion bridge is a symbol of China’s ambitions and troubles.

May 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Galilea Montijo teaches us how to dress up with mom jeans, perfect for reducing waists at 40 and 50

May 24, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Explosions, alert, news and more

May 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Biden rejects constitutional solution to debt crisis

May 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Fincimex promotes discount AIS dollar cards

May 24, 2023 Zera Pearson