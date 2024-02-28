MRI prices in Caracas are reaching alarming numbers

Magnetic resonance imaging is one of the tests required by specialist doctors to obtain detailed three-dimensional anatomical images through the magnetic field and radio frequency waves to detect various conditions such as congenital malformations, tumors, neurodegenerative diseases, and others. Likewise, through it you can monitor the functions of different treatments.

In private institutions, imaging study prices vary for two reasons: the first depends on the area of ​​the body in which the patient deserves the analysis; The second is due to the type of examination, i.e. whether it is worth a variance or not. The latter is a special dye that is given intravenously so that the radiologist can better monitor the specific area to be studied.

In some clinics, costs range from 80 to 300 dollars. Likewise, it requires an order from the doctor so that she can provide more details about the study, and if a contrast is needed, the patient must have laboratory tests for urea and creatinine no later than 30 days after they are performed.

Carima MRI

location. Quinta Calypso, near the Avila Hotel, on Jorge Washington Street.

Schedule. Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They require a medical order to perform the tests. It is not necessary to make an appointment to attend. However, they are testing patients on a first-come, first-served basis. On Instagram, @carema_ca, they explain that depending on the flow of patients received during the day, the reception of others may be affected.

Studies and costs. At Carema they perform different types of MRI with and without contrast. Simple brain studies cost $220, sinus studies $180, and shoulder studies $110.

Las Mercedes Diagnostic Center

location. Building of the Teaching Diagnostic Center, on Avenue Paris with the intersection of Caroni in the area of ​​Las Mercedes, in the municipality of Barota de Miranda.

