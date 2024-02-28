Varadero is now the 10th best beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor

The famous Varadero beach has fallen one place among the best beaches in the world, according to the annual ranking of TripAdvisor website. Now, Matanzas Spa ranks 10th on the list of the 25 most relevant spas on the planet over the past year.



According to the aforementioned American travel portal, the labels that dominated Varadero are: activity, entertainment, expensive, and wellness.

TripAdvisor also highlights that this place “has everything you would expect from a perfect beach: golden sand, turquoise blue water and stunning sunsets.”

Likewise, remember that in the main Cuban resort you can do different activities such as swimming, diving or kayaking.

As if that wasn't enough, visitors will have the options of traveling by boat, going fishing, playing a game of beach volleyball, or walking along the beach. TripAdvisor invites you to “just relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery.”

Top TripAdvisor

Falesia Beach in Portugal tops TripAdvisor's list. In the Caribbean, the best ones were: Playa de la Bahía de Gracia, in Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Playa del Aguila, in Palma – Eagle Beach, Aruba.

Regarding the topic, the specialized “Top 50 Beaches in the World” website revealed, at the beginning of this year, its list of the best beaches in the world.

In this other classification, Varadero is ranked 48th. Varadero's decline is due to the decline in tourism indicators provided by Cuba in recent months.

In fact, tourism is off to a bad start in 2024. The number of visitors grew moderately by 4.3% in January compared to the same period the previous year. However, only 55% of the January average for the 2017-2019 period was recorded.

Finally, the top of this other list (50 Best Beaches in the World) consists of Lucky Beach in Australia, Source d'Argent in Seychelles, and Hidden in the Philippines.