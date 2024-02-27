February 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tanker storm in Venezuela grows while PDVSA faces difficulties delivering oil

Tanker storm in Venezuela grows while PDVSA faces difficulties delivering oil

Phyllis Ward February 27, 2024 3 min read

A crude oil tanker docks at the Isla Refinery Terminal in Willemstad, Curacao Island on February 22, 2019. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters.

a job
A crude oil tanker docks at the Isla Refinery Terminal in Willemstad, Curacao Island on February 22, 2019. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters.

The bottleneck for ships waiting to load crude oil and fuel in Venezuela has increased in recent weeks, as state oil company PDVSA struggles to deliver cargoes on time, according to people familiar with the matter, documents and shipping data.

by Reuters
Free translation of lapatilla.com

Documents and data showed that PDVSA tried to increase shipments this month after setbacks in January when a power outage at the main port in Venezuela affected its exports. But the increase was not enough to ease congestion.

As of Monday, at least 19 supertankers were waiting to load near the Venezuelan ports of Jose and Amway, where most exports are shipped, compared to about a dozen tankers at the end of November.

“I have two customers who have been waiting since the beginning of January for shipments that were negotiated last year and have not been assigned loading windows yet.”A source at the maritime agency told Reuters.

A crude oil tanker docked at the Venezuelan National Oil Company (PDVSA) terminal of the Isla Refinery in Willemstad, on the island of Curacao. Archive photo. February 22, 2019. Reuters/Henry Romero

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October, the US Treasury Department extended a six-month license for Venezuela to approve oil exports to selected destinations as a way to encourage fair presidential elections this year. But Washington said President Nicolas Maduro had not kept his promises and might back away from easing sanctions in April.

Ship tracking data from financial firm LSEG and documents from PDVSA show that some tankers, mainly destined for destinations such as India, Malaysia and China, have been waiting since December. Shipments bound for the United States are also facing delays, but not as much as those bound for Asia.

See also  From Maria Fernanda Cabal to Rodolfo Hernandez

Increasing delays have forced some tanker operators to choose freight forwarders who can secure crew provisions for extended periods. Others are waiting near Aruba, Curacao and Trinidad for better supplies, the people said.

A crude oil tanker docks at the Isla Refinery Terminal in Willemstad, Curacao Island on February 22, 2019. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters.

They added that PDVSA had informed several customers that it did not have sufficient stocks of exportable crude oil to speed up deliveries.

Last week, PDVSA's heavy crude oil inventories at its main storage hub, Port Jose, rose to about 6.8 million barrels from 5.32 million barrels at the end of January. However, one document showed that stocks of diluents needed to produce exportable ores have declined.

It is possible to fall from the crudo to cumplir with the todos of the cargamentos negociados in the month of October to move to the armadores who abandon the places of the venezuelan people to the places in the places where Washington invaded the sanctuary, including the desire to carry the car. , según People.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Varadero is now the 10th best beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor

February 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

MRI prices in Caracas are reaching alarming numbers

February 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Arevalo confirms that the prosecutor “refuses to obey the law”

February 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Lanes will be closed on the Paso del Norte Bridge due to the binational race

February 28, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Saprissa is on the verge of achieving a breakthrough against Philadelphia Union, but has been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup

February 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

He managed to capture an impressive cosmic angel at the frontier of the universe – he taught me about science

February 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Varadero is now the 10th best beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor

February 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward