Everything you can do with a double tap on your Apple Watch

The double tap feature on Apple Watch is now available and this is all you can do without touching the Apple Watch and just by placing your fingers together.

Double tap on Apple Watch is capable of doing many things

Along with watchOS 10.1 comes a new feature to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2: Double Tap. This is one of the The main novelties with which these two new models debut It is a function that allows us to do many interesting things. Although it can be activated in one form or another on any Apple Watch, in new models it is part of the system.

By simply linking the thumb and index finger of the hand we wear the Apple Watch on twice, our watch will be able to do different things. You can activate this function by: Apple Watch in Settings starting from the iPhone Watch app, and going to the Gestures section.

Double tap on Apple Watch: Everything you can do

watchOS Double Tap opens fully A range of possibilities by allowing you to use your Apple Watch without having to touch it. This can be useful in many circumstances, especially when we are doing any task that does not allow us to use our hands.

This is all you can do by simply placing your fingers together on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Open the smart group from any field and scroll through its widgets.

Answering and hanging up phone calls.

You can view a message in a notification, scroll through longer notifications by double-tapping again, reply with voice dictation, and send a message.

Pause, resume and pause.

Stop and restart the stopwatch.

Snooze alarm clock.

Play and pause music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Switch to the new elevation view in the compass app.

Take a photo with your iPhone using the camera remote in the Camera app.

Start or stop automatic workout reminders.

Perform the main action for notifications, such as replying to a received message in the messaging app and snoozing reminders even in third-party programs.

Record a voice memo from the Voice Memos app.

Change lamp modes.

Apple also points out that although double tap is designed to automatically select the primary action in most apps and notifications, there are situations where We can customize it According to our desire. We can choose different function between Scroll through the Smart Group widgets or select the first one available; And between Play or pause media during an active session or skip to the next track.

At the moment job It is not compatible with third-party applications, beyond notifications, although it is expected that in a future update Apple will allow developers to use this functionality within their applications. It can be interesting in many Apple Watch applications.