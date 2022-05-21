Evelyn Beltran: Each of the operations that Tony Costa’s girlfriend underwent | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

Income Tony Costa To the reality show “The famous house 2 not only increased the popularity of the dancer, but also the popularity of his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran. Contrary to what many believe, she showed her support for her partner’s participation in the show and urged her followers to save him from disqualification. However, a lot of attention has also caused her to receive a lot of criticism regarding her appearance.

Tony admitted that he was a victim of negative comments and even Threats. Messages arrived from alleged followers of his ex-partner, Adamari Lopezand tried to intimidate the Spanish dancer from participating in the Telemundo reality show.

In addition, he was criticized for publicly declaring his love for Evelyn, as these toxic fans considered it a crime towards Adamari. It is worth noting that despite their separation, they have a fairly friendly relationship.

Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltran are very fond of their social networks (Image: Instagram)

The 28-year-old influencer has not been spared gossip, with many accusing her of be the cause of separation Tony Costa and his ex-partner.

Likewise, her critics have highlighted on more than one occasion that the influencer has been to the operating room more than once. Tired of it, I decided to clarify the situation.

Operations performed

Evelyn Beltran did not hesitate to respond to critics who claimed that she underwent so many procedures that she was too young. Many believed that there was no part of the body that had not been “touched”, but she explicitly denied these allegations.

The former beauty queen stated that she had surgery on her breasts, but the aim was not to increase them, but rather the opposite.

“People are ignorant, let me explain my surgeries. I lowered my breasts because I have 40 hours and my back was hurting (that was a necessity)’,” he wrote in a story on his Instagram account.

In addition, he admitted that the other operation that was performed was liposuction, which consists in removing fatty tissue from the area of ​​his choice. However, Evelyn wears her procedures with pride, because she has nothing to be ashamed of.

“I made ‘Lipo 360. I lose no sleep for being honest about what I do myself and I will always share what I do myself, because you never know who feels like you and you don’t know where to go“, claimed.

Screenshot of Evelyn Beltran’s story posted on May 19, 2022 (Photo: Evelyn Beltran/Instagram)

Who is your surgeon?

The model was not shy and branded the doctor in charge of her operations. This is Orlando Llorente, a board-certified plastic surgeon who lives in Miami.

in your account official instagram He shares the before and after of some of his patients, explaining the amazing changes he’s making in their bodies. Some opt for more natural touches, while others opt for more subtle procedures.

Postoperative care

Finally, Evelyn said it’s not enough just to have surgery or liposuction to keep your body the way you want it to be. It is essential that a person start exercising when a doctor allows them to.

“As I have explained thousands of times, the body after surgery needs its care, so I spend it in the gym several times a week.“, he added.

Take the opportunity to refer to his certified trainer, Luis Gomez. He also lives in Miami and works as a double. He has worked alongside Tony Costa and the two seem to be good friends.