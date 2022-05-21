Emilio Azcárraga’s response to Derbez on Televisa’s apparent veto: “Now cut it off, my man.”

Through a Twitter thread, Emilio Azcárraga responded to Derbez over Televisa’s alleged veto (PHOTOS/CUARTOSCURO)

distance Eugenio Derbez announced that it was Supposed to be banned from Televisa for his stance against mayan trainThis was denied by Emilio Azcárraga and He was asked to “cut” his wordsthe same way the copyrights appeared P fighting family As an obvious source of anger.

“Network Tweet embedBefore you say you are forbidden, ask me, caon. Otherwise, I would think that you are not an ordinary man. Hear me no, you don’t hear me. What you announced about the alleged veto by Televisa was shocking, here’s your interview … ”, it can be read on the official Twitter of the businessman.

According to the Televisa chief, the real rage will be the series La Familia Peluche (Image: Twitter / @eazcarraga)

chairman Televisa Make a short topic where Includes many jokes and phrases about Eugenio Derbez charactersAll this with the aim of making it clear that it is not banned at San Angel TV.

In his second tweet, Emilio Azcaraga showed it in news Televisa If his statements against the Mayan train are taken care ofIn the same way, he confirmed that the real reason for the annoyance was the rights of the series:

Emilio Azcárraga used phrases from Derbez to respond to him (Image: Twitter / @eazcarraga)

“…and our coverage of Selvame del Tren…and I am sending you Everything, everything you left. You and I know that the real reason is that you are angry because you want us to give you our rights to La Familia Peluche. I already cut it off my leg.”Entrepreneur Books.

So far, Eugenio Derbez has not responded to Azcárraga’s tweets, but the reactions of netizens did not take long: “Come! Now for Azcárraga to answer you personally; it’s because you’re lying.” Tweet embed This is not done. Never bite someone who gives or feeds us‘,” one user commented.

On the other hand, among the notable reactions was the opinion Gennaro Villamil, Head of the Mexican State Public Broadcasting System (SPR): Emilio Azcárraga’s response to Eugenio Derbez: It’s not Televisa’s ‘veto’It is a dispute over the ownership of the rights to the Bellucci family. That’s how it is.”

Why Eugenio Derbez said he would be banned from Televisa

The actor and producer mentioned that the reason he could not be interviewed with Televisa may have been his opinion regarding the Mayan Train (Image: Apple TV Plus)

Last Thursday, May 19, A creator XHDBZ interview with formula set He talks about topics outside of his projects that have had a noticeable impact on his career.

In the middle of the conversation, Eugenio Derbez admitted it Currently banned from Televisa Mexico not from Televisa UniversityAnd That’s why it came two days ago special guest program.

“According to this, I am part of nvision tv, But I’m banned in Mexico nothing else, in the United States noHe said puzzled. “They didn’t give me the exact reason but I want to assume it’s because of the Mayan traincommented.

The actor admitted that Televisa would have vetoed him (Images: Instagram/@ederbez/@televisa)

The comedian’s statement surprised Javier Buza, head of the radio program, who did not hesitate to delve into the reasons why he attached the veto to him. The exchange notes He met a few weeks ago with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

the hero of the story No refunds (2013) reported it His doubts started after Oscars 2022And When he gave some interviews about his first experience at the awards ceremony, it was controversial Hit that Will Smith gave it to Chris Rock For a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s physical appearance and the award who won kuda a the best movie.

Suddenly everyone Televisa This is from below… He knows everything about me TelevisaEveryone suddenly says to me: ‘Hey, there is a note where we are forbidden to meet you and talk about you, you are forbidden’No product, nor character, the people below told me.”

