Shannon de Lima was photographed from the balcony and received thousands of compliments

Shannon from Lima He is going through one of his best moments on a personal level. The influencer is in a relationship with Mexican actor Alejandro Spitzer. Although everything was a secret at first, they no longer sought to hide the photos and post them together.

Without going any further, they were together at the recent Platinum Awards Gala, in Madrid, Spain. There, they first stood in public. last friday, Shannon He posted a photo of them sitting on a sofa next to the text “My Life” and a red heart emoji.

On the other hand, his ex-partner, singer, Marc Anthony He is preparing for his fourth wedding with Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Apparently, the salsa singer has also managed to rebuild his life and is having an excellent time on a love level. They don’t hide either and have shown their commitment on the networks.

in the last hours, Shannon She shared a new photoshoot promoting her favorite sportswear brand. “My new favorite gradient set!” The form wrote the caption. In the photos, she is seen wearing an all-orange ensemble consisting of a jogger, a hoodie and an all-over fluorescent orange top.

This post from Instagram, in which the Venezuelan tan was highlighted, has exceeded 16,000 likes and 88 comments. “Shanooonnn you didn’t give me more likes. I can’t be the envy of many hahaha. You have me in giving up. I’ll tell your cousin Daniela haha. Kisses okay. Happy weekend” and ‘what a beautiful’ some of them.