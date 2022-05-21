May 21, 2022

Shannon de Lima was photographed from the balcony and received thousands of compliments

Lane Skeldon May 21, 2022 2 min read

Shannon from Lima He is going through one of his best moments on a personal level. The influencer is in a relationship with Mexican actor Alejandro Spitzer. Although everything was a secret at first, they no longer sought to hide the photos and post them together.

Without going any further, they were together at the recent Platinum Awards Gala, in Madrid, Spain. There, they first stood in public. last friday, Shannon He posted a photo of them sitting on a sofa next to the text “My Life” and a red heart emoji.

